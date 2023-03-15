Diplo’s Hottest Thirst Traps

Diplo has been making music for years, and by now, pretty much everyone in the world has heard at least one of his hits — though they might not realize he’s the man behind it.

Throughout his decades-long career, Diplo has scored smashes on his own, as a member of several groups — Jack Ü, LSD, Major Lazer, and Silk City — as well as with other stars as a songwriter and producer.

He may have won several Grammys, earned millions of dollars, and scored countless hits, but few people not plugged into the music industry know him by name — or face.

He’s extremely successful and still somewhat anonymous, though a quick look through his Instagram shows that he does not mind posting something a little risque, all in the search for a bit of positive attention.

Diplo isn’t alone in this, as it’s something most people who are heavily online engaged in. But he is one worth checking out.

The producer recently stated in an interview with actor Emily Ratajkowski, on her podcast, that he has hooked up with men in the past, even going so far as to say, “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before.”

The “not not gay” musician has been teasing the world for some time now, and if you’re not already aware of how hot the super-talented artist is, there’s no better time to take a gander at some of his steamiest thirst traps — all of which he posted himself.