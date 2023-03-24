‘Drag Race’ Star Salina EsTitties Comes For Ross Matthews

Warning: RuPaul’s Drag Race spoilers ahead!

On last week’s episode, Salina EsTitties was sent home after performing brilliantly in the main challenge. She gave a stunning and emotional performance, and she served it up in the lip sync, but sadly it wasn’t enough to save her.

This may be the case for almost every queen who walks into the werk room, and though most of them take the rejection in stride, that is not the case with EsTitties, who is apparently very unhappy about her elimination.

While on stage at a viewing event in West Hollywood, she was not shy about sharing her thoughts. She let the audience know how she felt, directing most of her colorful language at one of the judges.

“You know, I just have to face it,” frequent judge Ross Mathews said in the episode. “There’s so much going on with the jumpsuit, I just realized you even had gloves on. But you know, maybe it would have been a bolder move to do some black with it and really serve up the gloves.”

In a fan-captured video that has been shared on Twitter and which has now racked up nearly two million views, EsTitties officially responded to Mathews regarding his critiques.

“Ross Mathews,” she said onstage at Heart nightclub in West Hollywood. “You can eat my ass.”

Her comment earned her thunderous applause, perhaps because those who were in the crowd agreed with her, or maybe because it was simply funny to hear her drag the judge in such a manner.

“What the hell does he know about fashion?” she continued during her rant. “I was supposed to wear a black bodysuit? Look at what the fuck you’re wearing, you sequined sweater jacket ass little bitch.”

EsTitties may have been angry, but she also seemed proud of herself and what she managed to do on the show, saying, “She made it to the top six!”

She delved deeper into why her experience on RuPaul’s Drag Race might not have been as positive as she had hoped, stating, “You know, it was so hard to be there. I just did not feel celebrated, I did not feel seen. I had to make myself valuable to them, so I did that by making all of my sisters feel safe around me to share their stories.”

The most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race featured a brand new Rusical – one that will go down as perhaps the best in the show’s history. The music was better than it has ever been, the storyline was timely and necessary, and each and every one of the queens put on an expert performance.

The fact that EsTitties went home doesn’t mean that she wasn’t good, it just means that someone had to draw the short straw. Hopefully her comments don’t permanently fracture her relationship with the production team, as she’d make a fantastic candidate for a future All Stars season.