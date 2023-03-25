Early 2024 Grammy Predictions – Record and Song of the Year

When it comes to the Grammys, there are four categories that stand out as the most prestigious, and the two that focus on singles and individual tracks are Record and Song of the Year. While they may sound similar, they are actually different.

Record of the Year is awarded to the artist, producer, and engineers involved in creating a single track, while Song of the Year is given to the songwriters responsible for the composition.

Sometimes they’re some of the same people, while in other instances, one cut can see completely different talents nominated for each respective prize.

Thirty-two of the winning songs for Record of the Year have also won the award for Song of the Year, highlighting the close relationship between the two categories. That’s just about half of all champions, as there have now been 65 Grammy ceremonies. So, chances are good that if a tune is up for one honor, it’ll be a contender for the other.

So, as we begin looking at the possible nominees for the 2024 Grammys, now that the current eligibility period is halfway over, lumping potential Record and Song of the Year contenders — especially at this early time — seems logical.

Here are five predictions for the Record and Song of the Year categories at the 2024 Grammys.

Lizzo – “Special”

Fans of Lizzo are already buzzing with excitement, wondering if her hit song “Special” will earn nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. While the single wasn’t as commercially successful as some of her other tracks — it failed to break the upper half of the Hot 100 — Lizzo’s dynamic performance of the tune at last year’s ceremony left a lasting impression on viewers.

Plus, with her history of surprise wins, such as her unexpected victory in the Record of the Year category for “About Damn Time” at the 2023 Grammys, voters have proven that they love to shower Lizzo with accolades.

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

If there’s anything that seems like a lock for both Record and Song of the Year nominations at the 2024 Grammys, it’s Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” which is so far the biggest hit of 2023.

The tune debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, bringing her back to the summit after a decade-long absence, and it held atop the tally for half a dozen frames.

The single seems to already be a frontrunner and next year could be when the former Hannah Montana finally wins her first trophy.

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”

Written specifically for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up” earned Rihanna — as well as co-writers Ryan Coogler, Tems, and Ludwig Göransson — an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

While they didn’t take home that statue, they might collect a Grammy in several months. The tune is soft, emotional, and it means a lot, as it touches on motherhood and loss. Of the two categories, it seems more likely that “Lift Me Up” ends up competing for Song of the Year, but it’s possible it’ll score nods for both.

SZA – “Kill Bill”

The 2024 Grammys are going to be huge for SZA, at least when it comes to nominations. The R&B powerhouse is absolutely going to snag an Album of the Year nod, and the title’s biggest smash “Kill Bill” has a great shot at appearing in both the Record and Song of the Year categories as well.

Expect the singer-songwriter to end up as perhaps the most-nominated person, but will she win? “Kill Bill” might be a bit too unfamiliar for older voters, but the nomination will be a great first step to glory.

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

At this point, it’s unusual if Taylor Swift doesn’t end up being nominated for Record or Song of the Year–or both–whenever she has a new album with a major hit single to share. “Anti-Hero” served as the lead cut from her recent triumph Midnights, which will almost surely clean up and win at least a prize or two.

Amazingly, while Swift has been nominated for these categories several times throughout her career–four for Record of the Year and six for Song of the Year (she’s tied for the most nods among all songwriters)–she has yet to win either. “Anti-Hero” doesn’t seem like an obvious champion for either field, but looking at what else is eligible, who knows how the 2024 Grammys might go?