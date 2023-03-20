Editor’s Pick: ‘Sing, Sing, Swing!’ by Congressional Chorus

The Congressional Chorus performs some of the most beloved tunes from the Great American Songbook this weekend. The occasion is the annual cabaret, and this year’s focus is on a dynamic blend of jazz and swing harkening back to the golden age of jazz of roughly a century ago.

Carrying the title “Sing, Sing, Swing,” the concert will be structured as “a vintage jazz cabaret with live band.”

The band’s brass section will feature some of D.C.’s finest jazz players accompanying the main auditioned adult chorus as they perform fully choreographed pieces to standards including “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Stormy Weather,” and “How High the Moon,” along with lesser-known gems from the era.

Artistic Director Allan Laiño will oversee the program and its range of performances from the full chorus to solos for ballads and even a little improvisational scat singing and tap dancing.

Guests are invited to kick off the celebration an hour early with a pre-concert social in the lobby. For $25 per person, this special Sip & Support Speakeasy fundraiser will include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options as well as nibbles.

Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. THEARC, 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE. Tickets are $30 for “Socialite” general admission and $40 for “Gatsby” premium seating; S25 Speakeasy tickets must be purchased in advance online and will not be available at the door. Visit www.congressionalchorus.org or call 202-629-3140.