Fired New York City Judge Had a Side Gig as OnlyFans Star

A former New York City administrative law judge was fired after an investigation into his off-work activities uncovered two separate X-rated porn accounts.

Gregory Locke, 33, who earned a salary of $58 an hour adjudicating cases related to parking tickets, licenses, city contracts, human rights law, and zoning and land use, was revealed to have an account on OnlyFans, where he charges users $12 a month, and another on JustFor.Fans, where he charges $9.99 per month.

“White collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always slutty,” reads the description on Locke’s OnlyFans profile.

The investigation into Locke’s personal life, including his extracurricular activities, was sparked after Locke told Republican City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens) to “choke on a d–k” after she called New York Attorney General Letitia James’s participation in a Drag Queen Story Hour event “an absolutely shameful display.”

Choke on a dick Vickie — gregory ◡̈ (@popLOCKEdropit) March 19, 2023

The offending tweet, from Locke’s PG-rated personal Twitter account, led to an investigation of his past tweets and off-the-clock activities.

Earlier this year, Locke was critical of a speech given by New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the New York Public Library Interfaith Breakfast, in which the mayor, in a bit of pandering to religious voters, appeared to lament the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1962 decision banning school-sponsored prayer in public schools.

“When we took prayers out of schools, guns came into schools,” Adams said in remarks meant to encourage religious communities to take action to help reduce societal ills.

In response to video of the speech, Locke, who is gay, tweeted on March 1: “Eric Adams can suck my cl*t.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Locke was fired last Tuesday for “unprofessional behavior,” after his OnlyFans and JustFor.Fans accounts — as well as a separate X-rated Twitter account under a different handle, in which he shared short clips of his sexual exploits with other men in order to drive traffic to the OnlyFans account — came to light, reported The New York Post.

According to city rules of conduct, city administrative law judges are expected to conduct their extra-judicial activities in a manner “so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the city administrative law judge’s capacity to act impartially” in their role and “do not detract from the dignity of judicial office.”

“Because of a disgusting tweet this judge posted about me, we placed a complaint, the floodgates opened and he was fired,” Paladino told The Post in response to news of Locke’s termination.

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions,” she continued.

She also told The Post she believes Locke’s license to practice law should be revoked, and implied her office was “in the process” of pushing for such a revocation.

According to The Post, Locke’s OnlyFans account, which he opened in November 2020, contains more than 100 posts with images and videos featuring him partaking in sexual acts, orgies, and instances of him allegedly drinking the contents of used condoms.

“I just want to celebrate Labor Day by having a man impregnate me,” Locke reportedly wrote in one post.

In another, video showed him masturbating on camera, along with the caption, “I was never going to focus on work if I didn’t let this out.”

“Guess what kind of porn I was watching in the middle of my work day during this quick orgasm break,” he wrote in a third post.

Unfortunately, Locke was less than discreet on his X-rated Twitter account, not only displaying his face but replying with information about his full-time job to another Twitter user.

“Besides being full-time Internet hoes, what are y’alls jobs?” the user wrote, to which Locke replied, “I’m a judge.”

Locke’s superiors were reportedly unaware of his off-the-clock activities prior to the investigation. It is unclear whether he ever underwent any vetting process prior to becoming a judge.

Some Twitter users came to Locke’s defense and sent messages of support following his termination.

“Sorry to hear what happen babes. Don’t let that hate get to you. Sending love and good energy,” wrote one user.

“It’s disgusting that they’re firing you, America’s archaic and puritan views needs to die off sooner,” wrote another.

“I just saw the situation on my [safe-for-work] Twitter and wanted to show my support. What you do outside of work really shouldn’t be anyone’s business unless there’s a conflict of interest but we’re not there yet in the world. You’re almost certainly not okay but I hope you’re healing,” wrote a third.

Some others simply commented on Locke’s sexual escapades, with many making tongue-in-cheek comments.

“Sorry you’re having a bad week! Love your content,” wrote one fan.

“Your honor we need some judicial themed OF now,” joked one Twitter user.

“Mmm, that man deserves his job back. Anyone that gives head that good makes an excellent public servant!” wrote a third in response to a video clip of Locke engaged in oral sex.

The recipient of that act, pictured from the chest down in the video, also came to Locke’s defense, criticizing those passing judgment on Locke.

“Some people bake cakes for a side hustle, some people clap cakes for a side hustle. Some people organize poker games for friends, some people organize orgies for friends,” Locke’s tryst tweeted. “Shaming of sex work, fetish communities, and general sexual freedom among consenting adults is so fucking reductive and lazy. Especially if you consume porn, to shame the creators of it is the height of hypocrisy.”

Locke isn’t the only public figure to lose his job for taking part in sexual acts in off-hours. Last year, Emmy-nominated meteorologist Erick Adame was fired by New York’s Spectrum News NY1 after images of him performing on an adult cam site were sent to his employer, his employer’s parent company, Charter Communications, and to his mother.

Shortly after his firing, Adame sued the cam site to help him uncover the identity of the person who leaked the photos and the videos, which caused him personal and professional embarrassment and stymied his career opportunities.

According to The Desk, a news site focusing on media and technology, the owner of the website ultimately turned over non-personal information about a user to Adame and his legal team, but no lawsuit has been filed against anyone for capturing and sending the images of Adame’s performance — actions prohibited under the site’s terms of service, which can result in cancellation of the offending user’s account.

New York police are also reportedly investigating the person responsible for leaking the images.

Adame recently announced plans to launch his own daily online weather forecast subscription service, which he will be offering for $5 a month through his personal website.