Gay Twitter Is In Love With Oscar-Winning Editor Paul Rogers

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Oscar-winning editor Paul Rogers seriously fired up Gay Twitter's thirst-o-meter.

By on March 13, 2023

Paul Rogers at the 2023 Academy Awards — Image via Twitter

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the 2023 Oscars, snagging seven of the 11 trophies it was nominated for – and it could only win 10 total, as two actresses were up against one another, so it’s a pretty great result for one of the most-talked-about films of the year.

Much of the attention last night and today is focused on the history made and the speeches given from actors and The Daniels, but Gay Twitter (and beyond) also found time to fall head over heels in love with Paul Rogers, the man who took home the Best Editing Oscar for his work on the sci-fi giant.

Rogers was the favorite to win for his excellent work on the movie, and it was only after he got on stage that countless viewers took to social media to share their shock at his good looks, as well as some pretty thirsty comments.

While Rogers now has an amazing editing career ahead of him – he did win an Oscar for his second-ever film – he may also soon embrace his status as a new Hollywood heartthrob.

