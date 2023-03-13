Gay Twitter Is In Love With Oscar-Winning Editor Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the 2023 Oscars, snagging seven of the 11 trophies it was nominated for – and it could only win 10 total, as two actresses were up against one another, so it’s a pretty great result for one of the most-talked-about films of the year.

Much of the attention last night and today is focused on the history made and the speeches given from actors and The Daniels, but Gay Twitter (and beyond) also found time to fall head over heels in love with Paul Rogers, the man who took home the Best Editing Oscar for his work on the sci-fi giant.

Rogers was the favorite to win for his excellent work on the movie, and it was only after he got on stage that countless viewers took to social media to share their shock at his good looks, as well as some pretty thirsty comments.

While Rogers now has an amazing editing career ahead of him – he did win an Oscar for his second-ever film – he may also soon embrace his status as a new Hollywood heartthrob.

me seeing everything everywhere editor paul rogers for the first time #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gz3GWqTRdX — Emmy Griffiths (@emmyfg) March 13, 2023

Paul Rogers if you’re reading this I am free Thursday night & if you would like to hang out & Thursday night is when I am free to hang out so just to let you know I am free to hang out Thursday night so if you want to hang out on Thursday night I am free to hang out 🥺 pic.twitter.com/e3XkKLyYSh — Joslyn Fox's Meaty Tuck (@EmilioEmm) March 13, 2023

I’d give that editor everything everywhere all at once 🤤🥵 — Brooke Marks (@TheBrookeMarks) March 13, 2023

I would die for Paul Rogers from the editing floor of Everything Everywhere All at Once — greg (@sonofgumby_) March 13, 2023

We love humble, amazing, & dreamy Oscar-winning Video Editor – Paul Rogers. pic.twitter.com/xwwHhWbZqP — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 13, 2023

Paul Rogers about to become everyone’s new no. 1 hotthrob #EEAAO pic.twitter.com/jIg9s81Y2J — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 4, 2023

i'm just going to say it: the editor of Everything Everywhere All at Once is too hot. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 13, 2023

As a fellow Hot Film Editor, I would like to extend my most heartfelt congratulations to Paul Rogers. You’ve done us proud. pic.twitter.com/DYkon7GdrN — Jon Hess (@jonhess1005) March 13, 2023

Paul Rogers ……. edit me pic.twitter.com/QEdUUcGoSC — character actor Kai 2.0 (@nancybenice) March 13, 2023