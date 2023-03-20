Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar is ‘a They/Them’

Fresh off her big Oscar win, Jamie Lee Curtis is making headlines for more than just her acting skills.

The Hollywood icon and mother of two is using her spotlight to celebrate her love and support for her transgender daughter, Ruby, and she is doing so in her fun-loving and quirky fashion.

Last week, Curtis appeared virtually on the Today show to discuss her big night and how she’s feeling post-Oscar win, and the actress took the opportunity to once again show love to her trans daughter.

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them,” Curtis said, in reference to the Oscar she just won. In fact, it seems that the actress isn’t even going to refer to it as Oscar. “I’m just going to call them ‘them’, they/them, and they are doing great,” she confirmed.

Curtis has been open about her daughter’s transition for years now, proudly expressing her love and support along the way.

She first shared the news of Ruby’s transition in a July 2021 interview with AARP Magazine. She and her husband, Christopher Guest, have been nothing but supportive of their daughter, who is now 27 years old. “We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby,” Curtis said.

For Ruby, the experience of coming out to her parents was both scary and intimidating. “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling [my parents] something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby said in a separate interview. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Curtis has never minced her words when it comes to her support of the LGBTQ community, especially trans people.

According to GLAAD, the Halloween scream queen once said, “Trans people have been here forever and aren’t going anywhere. There is no ideology here. It’s simple. Trans rights are human rights. Anything stating the contrary is wrong.”

Curtis collected the Best Supporting Actress Oscar on Sunday, March 12, for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She was seemingly neck-and-neck with Angela Bassett, who was up for the same prize for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but voters were too enamored with the universe-hopping flick in the end.

The film, which was the most nominated of the year with 11 nominations, took home seven awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, and three of the four acting categories.