Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Kissing Michelle Yeoh At The SAG Awards

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were held this past Sunday night in Los Angeles, and it was an evening filled with glitz, glamour, and lots of love. One of the biggest winners of the night was Jamie Lee Curtis, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Before taking the stage to accept her award, Curtis made sure to show her co-star Michelle Yeoh some love. In fact, she even planted a big kiss on Yeoh’s lips, much to the delight of the audience.

After her time on stage, Curtis spoke to Entertainment Tonight, and, at first, it seemed like she didn’t remember – or simply couldn’t believe – what she’d done.

“I kissed her?, Did I really kiss her?” she laughed, before diving into more about her co-star.

“I love Michelle Yeoh. We love each other. We fell in love with each other,” Curtis gushed. “She’s married. I met her husband in England, he’s lovely. I also have a husband.”

But Curtis didn’t stop at just a kiss. She also got the audience involved by encouraging them to chant Yeoh’s name during her speech, a sign of how much the actress is loved by her colleagues in the industry.

Curtis was up against some tough competition in the Supporting Actress category, including Angela Bassett and Kerry Condon, but her win at the SAGs may be a sign that she’s a real contender for an Oscar in the same field.

And it wasn’t just Curtis who had a great night at the SAG Awards.

The entire cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the biggest award of the evening, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. Yeoh also won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, while co-star Ke Huy Quan snagged Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

All three actors gave emotional and memorable speeches, which made the 2023 SAG Awards a must-watch event for fans of cinema and the performing arts.

It’s clear that Curtis, Yeoh, and the rest of the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast have a special bond, both on and off-screen. Now, what are they going to do if they win Oscars?