Hold on to your dancing shoes, music lovers, because Madonna is gearing up to release new music once again.

The legendary pop icon has teamed up with French singer-songwriter Chris, who uses the moniker Christine and the Queens when releasing music, on his upcoming album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love.

The title is set to drop on June 9.

The upcoming full-length is slated to not only include a Madonna duet, but several. The superstar has lent her talents to a trio of tunes on Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, and she’s not the only collaborator who loved the process.

Out of the 20 songs on the title, a pair are with rising musician 070 Shake, who is currently enjoying the most fruitful period of her career as well.

Christine and the Queens teased the album by releasing its lead single “To Be Honest” as well as an accompanying music video.

Christine and the Queens made a name for himself in France before breaking into the global music industry several years ago.

As a woman, he earned global praise and even snagged BRIT Award nominations for International Female Solo Artist.

However, in the summer of 2022, the musician announced on TikTok that he goes by Chris and uses he/him pronouns. “I’ve been a man for a year now — a little more officially in my family and in my relationship,” he explained in his native French, adding, “It is a long process.”

In a press statement shared by his team, Christine and the Queens commented on the inspiration for the album.

“This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space,” he stated.

“The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love — a rest in true love.”

Meanwhile, Madonna has been keeping busy with new music, as well as an upcoming global trek. The Celebration Tour is set to kick off in July and is currently scheduled to run through January 2024.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the pop icon has also been partnering with other lesser-known acts to re-energize her back catalog. She’s recently released tunes with the likes of Saucy Santana, Tokischa, Sickick, and even Beyonce.