Madonna Is Back In The Studio… With Max Martin!

Pop music emergency!!!

Madonna’s fans have been eager for new music from the queen of pop, and she recently shared a photo that has many of them freaking out – and for good reason.

In the photo, posted on social media by the musician herself, Madonna is seen sitting with music producer Max Martin in a studio.

Both of them appear to be deep in thought as they write ideas and potentially lyrics on notepads.

When in Doubt go to Work ……….. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !! ✍️🎼 🎧🎤🤍 #maxmartin pic.twitter.com/CoFDDDzd0w — Madonna (@Madonna) March 20, 2023

The singer captioned the post with a piece of advice, “When in Doubt go to Work. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More than being in the Creative Process.”

The caption is likely referring to a slew of negative press Madonna has received lately and the sad news of the passing of one of her brothers.

Madonna hasn’t spoken about new music in a while, so this photographic admission that something is in the works was thrilling for fans – both of the singer herself and of pop music in general.

It seemed like new tunes wouldn’t emerge for a while, as the superstar is currently busy getting ready for her upcoming Celebration Tour. The adventure is set to begin on July 15 and will run through December 1. It will see her bringing back some of her biggest hits from all her decades in the industry.

Interestingly, it seems that this is the first time that Madonna and Martin have worked together, despite being two of the most successful names in pop music. Somehow, they haven’t combined their superpowers — yet. As two of the most brilliant minds in pop, there’s no telling what they could accomplish and create together.

Martin is a highly accomplished songwriter and producer who has had a hand in too many hits to count.

He has worked with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Pink, and Taylor Swift, among others.

He earned his first No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 with Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” back before 2000, and his most recent champion was 2021’s “My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS.

The fact that he’s still producing mega hits almost a quarter-century after he first made a mark in the U.S. shows his staying power and incredible talent.

Madonna has been very busy lately. Before she refocused on her upcoming tour, she was deep into development of her biographical movie, which she was set to direct. Unfortunately, even though a script was seemingly finished and the role of Madonna herself had been cast, that project appears to have completely fallen apart a few months back.

There is, of course, no word on specifically what Madonna and Martin are working on or when fans might be able to hear it, but the mere idea of the two of them collaborating is reason to believe something great is on the way.