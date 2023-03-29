Madonna Speaks Out Against Anti-Drag Legislation

Madonna is adding new dates to her forthcoming The Celebration Tour…and as she does, she’s making it very clear that she’s not afraid to speak up for the causes that are near and dear to her — something she’s done throughout her entire career.

The pop superstar announced the addition of eight new dates to the second leg of her U.S. tour, with the latest shows set to take place in December 2023 and January 2024. The added dates include cities where she is already scheduled to play earlier in 2023, such as New York City and Los Angeles, as well as some exciting new locales, such as Nashville, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento.

As she revealed the good news about her upcoming concerts, the pop icon has also made it clear that she will be supporting trans rights along the way.

For her Nashville show at the Bridgestone Arena in December 2023, Madonna has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds to a trans rights organization. What group will receive the money, or exactly how much, isn’t clear just yet.

In a post shared on her Instagram, Madonna spoke about the importance of fighting against LGBTQ oppression in addition to revealing her tour had just been extended. The pop star said

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane, it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Madonna’s comments are, of course, relevant given the current situation in Tennessee, where the state government has been passing laws that take away the rights of the LGBTQ community. The focus has been on targeting drag performances and trans individuals.

It is worth noting that Bob the Drag Queen, one of the winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is scheduled to open for Madonna at a number of tour stops, including the Nashville show.

Depending on how the performance is marketed and other factors, the show could potentially land Bob, the promoters, and Madonna in legal trouble.

The additional dates for Madonna’s tour will go on sale this week. The pop icon is set to embark on her career-spanning Celebration Tour in July, which now includes 80 shows and is slated to end in January 2024.