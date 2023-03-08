New Contest! Pick the 2023 Oscars!

One of the biggest and most exciting stories to come out of the 2023 Grammy Awards was Viola Davis completing her EGOT.

The multi-talented figure claimed the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording trophy with the taping of her audiobook Finding Me, and that was all she needed to become the latest EGOT-er.

For some time now, the ultimate goal for ambitious actors, singers, and producers in Hollywood has been not just a major award, but at least one of each of them.

Known simply as EGOT, the acronym stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony -- the four most prestigious honors in the fields of TV, music, film, and Broadway.