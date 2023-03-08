Trans Teen Zaya Wade Makes Her Fashion Week Runway Debut

The world of fashion just got a new sensation — and she’s only 15!

Zaya Wade, daughter of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter to actress Gabrielle Union, made her runway debut at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week, stunning audiences with her confidence and immediate understanding of what it takes to make a great runway model.

Dressed in an olive green dress with a matching jacket and a brown handbag, Zaya commanded the runway, while her proud parents watched from the front row, wearing all-black outfits with matching sunglasses.

This momentous occasion was a proud moment for Dwyane, who took to social media to share his emotions. He posted, “I’m proud” and humorously added, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Dwyane could not contain his joy at seeing his daughter succeed at something she loves, and was seen smiling wide throughout the entire show. After the presentation, he gave his daughter a big hug.

Zaya may be new to the runway, but she is no stranger to the fashion industry.

She has already made her mark as a rising star, having shot campaigns for Puma and even styled her mother for a Self magazine cover. Her interest in fashion was evident from an early age, and she has curated an incredible style and look on her Instagram.

Stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, who works with the Wades, shared a video of the show on his Instagram. He also stated that they all “cried” watching the young girl strut her stuff. He also shared a carousel of photos on his grid of Zaya backstage and on the runway.

Zaya’s path to the Paris Fashion Week runway has not been without its challenges. She came out as trans in 2020 and has been navigating the legal process of changing her name and transitioning.

However, she has had the unwavering support of her parents throughout her journey.

Just last month, Zaya was granted a legal name change and gender assignment, and her legal name is now Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. This milestone allows her sex markers on documents to match her gender identity and marks a significant moment in her transition.