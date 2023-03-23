Trolls Angry over Kamala Harris Congratulating Transgender TikToker

TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney — who has become the newest favorite punching bag for right-wingers and anti-trans activists — was beset by attacks on Instagram after posting a note from Vice President Kamala Harris congratulating her on the one-year anniversary of her transition.

Mulvaney rose to prominence on TikTok, where she documented her transition as part of her “Days of Girlhood” series.

Mulvaney has since been afforded multiple opportunities, including taking part in a podcast hosted by cosmetics brand Ulta Beauty and participating in a sit-down interview with President Joe Biden where she questioned him about the proliferation of anti-transgender legislation being pushed in several states.

The influencer celebrated the one-year anniversary of her transition with a one-night-only cabaret show, “Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!” at the famous Rainbow Room in New York City.

Mulvaney posted photos and memories of the cabaret on Instagram, earning praise and messages of support from fans and friends. She also received a letter from Harris, who congratulated her on “living authentically” for the past year as a woman.

“I appreciate your continued advocacy for transgender equality, including during your visit to the White House last year,” Harris wrote. “Through your work as an activist and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, you continue to break barriers and inspire young people across our Nation and around the world.”

Harris also vowed that the Biden-Harris administration would defend the rights of transgender people, who have been targeted by legislation or executive actions in a number of states.

Examples include attempts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, prohibit transgender adults from obtaining health insurance to cover gender-affirming treatments through Medicaid and private or employer-sponsored insurance, prohibit transgender people from using multi-user public facilities matching their gender identity, and prevent them from changing their legal names or gender markers on their birth certificates and other forms of identification.

“Our administration stands with the LGBTQI+ community in the ongoing struggle for true equity and equality and against hate and discrimination in all its forms,” Harris wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Mulvaney’s Instagram was flooded by trolls complaining about the celebration of her transition, with many misgendering her and insulting her looks, and her singing and acting ability.

Others issued long tirades accusing Mulvaney and other transgender women of pushing their way into women’s-only spaces or “erasing women,” falsely asserting that transgender men do not insist on using male-only spaces or facilities.

Others accused Mulvaney of being mentally ill, advising her to seek professional help.

“Wow. Where was my letter for being an authentic woman for 11,566 days? The nerve of the VP,” wrote one troll.

“Still a guy,” wrote another Instagram user, with a third writing, “This is an insult to real women in so many ways.”

But Mulvaney also received some support from fans and others who watched her cabaret performance.

“My 12 [year-old] son watched this with me and said [he] really liked, despite saying he normally doesn’t like musicals. And your message at the end regarding kids and the adults who care for them was very touching! Thank you for putting in such a good show with a great message,” one Instagram user wrote.

“If this sweet human who radiates joy and love bothers you, I truly feel sorry for you. You don’t have to understand her to be kind and accepting,” wrote another.

“As a huge Republican, I even watched and found it to be entertaining,” wrote a third user. “Congratulations, Dylan. We’re not all bad. ;)”