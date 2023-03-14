Watch Lady Gaga Help A Photographer on the Oscars Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest stars in the world, and it’s not just because of her incredible voice and electrifying performances.

The singer, songwriter, and actress is also known for her kindness and compassion towards others, especially those who may need a little extra help.

At the 2023 Oscars, the superstar once again proved that she is the queen of kindness while on the red carpet.

As she was walking the carpet with producer BloodPop, a photographer tripped and fell right next to her.

Gaga noticed the incident a second after it happened, and without hesitation, she rushed to turn around and ran to help the photographer up.

He was fine, and she only aided him for a moment, but that simple act of kindness demonstrated once more that she is someone who not only preaches kindness, but someone who practices it as well.

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time Gaga has gone out of her way to help someone who needed it at an award show.

At the Grammys last year, she was spotted getting down on the floor to assist SZA with her dress as she made her way onstage to accept her Grammy.

SZA, who was using crutches, was grateful for Gaga’s help, as she was having a tough time managing it all. Making the moment even more special is the fact that SZA and Cat had just beaten Gaga for a trophy.

Gaga was at the Academy Awards as she was a nominee for the fourth time in her life, up for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick cut “Hold My Hand.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t win, as the prize went to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. As the champions went on stage to accept their prize – making history in the process – Gaga stood and cheered them on.

Days before the show, the Academy announced that Gaga wouldn’t perform. The ceremony’s showrunner stated in a press conference that “After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her, that she’s used to and all that stuff.”

However, Gaga shocked many by taking to the stage anyway and performing a stripped-down, shortened take of “Hold My Hand” in nothing but a t-shirt and jeans.