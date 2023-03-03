Win Tickets to Kinky Boots at Olney Theatre!

Since competing on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Blair St. Clair has forged her own unique career path in the notoriously difficult drag industry.

Instead of only performing at gay bars, selling merch, and wrestling for a spot at DragCon, Clair has proved her talent not only when it comes to fashion, styling, and makeup, but also music.

Just after her run on the show concluded in 2018, she released her debut Call My Life, which ended up topping one of Billboard's dance/electronic charts, proving that she was not just another drag queen. Since that success, Clair has continued to write, record, and release music, and now she's taking her love of singing to crowds in a new direction.