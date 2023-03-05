Win Tickets to the GMCW’s ‘Whitney’

Spring has sprung -- at least in some parts of the country.

As the seasons begin to change and the weather turns a bit warmer, March is slated to provide a number of highly-anticipated new albums from LGBTQ women and favorites of the community.

From alternative R&B to indie rock to pure pop, there's something for everyone this month.

Kali Uchis - Red Moon in Venus

Release Date: March 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F7Q-4PZCjA

It's been three years since Kali Uchis last delivered an album, and now that she's been teasing this chapter of her career for more than a year, fans are rabid for a complete collection. The Grammy winner once admitted that during lockdown she recorded a pair of LPs – one in English and one in Spanish – though it seems maybe she mixed them together, as Red Moon In Venus appears to be a blend of styles and languages.