10 Songs You Didn’t Know Max Martin Worked On

Max Martin is one of the most successful songwriters in pop music history. With an impressive resume that spans several decades, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, among many others.

The powerhouse songwriter and producer has an incredible track record, having charted an astonishing 25 No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 and dozens of additional top 10 smashes.

His influence on the pop music landscape cannot be overstated, as he is responsible for some of the most memorable tunes of a generation. Thankfully, he shows no signs of slowing down, and his contributions to pop music will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years to come.

Martin was recently snapped in the studio with none other than Madonna, and the two are surely cooking up something wonderful — though what it is and when we’ll be able to hear it is unclear.

For those just hearing about Martin for the first time, here are 10 songs he had a hand in creating that you might not have known were his work.

Backstreet Boys – “Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)”

“Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)” was a breakthrough moment for Martin, as it became his first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 in the U.S.

Before this success, he had worked in his home country of Sweden for years, honing his craft as a songwriter and producer.

He would go on to write and produce a string of fellow smashes for the group, including “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “As Long as You Love Me,” and the iconic “I Want It That Way.”

Robyn – Show Me Love”

Robyn’s rise to fame in the LGBTQ community can be largely attributed to her more recent electro-pop productions, but it’s important to note that she has been creating music for quite some time.

In fact, Martin had a hand in her first global win, “Show Me Love,” which helped to launch her career. Despite her success that took her in other directions over the years, “Show Me Love” remains a fan favorite to this day, and its impact can still be felt in the world of pop music.

Celine Dion – “That’s The Way It Is”

For true fans of ’90s pop music, the collaboration between Celine Dion and Martin is an unforgettable moment. When the two joined forces, they produced pure magic.

“That’s the Way It Is” is a testament to their talents, and the song was a massive hit around the world, earning both artists a great deal of praise and success. The track was released just before the turn of the millennium, marking a significant moment in the careers of both Dion and Martin.

Pink – “U + Ur Hand”

In the mid-2000s, Martin revisited his roots in rock music, bringing a fresh perspective to the pop genre. Along with this musical shift, he collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop music, including Kelly Clarkson, The Veronicas, and notably, Pink.

Martin’s work with Pink was particularly noteworthy, as he helped turn her career around with a string of hit songs, including the tongue-in-cheek and rollicking “U + Ur Hand.” The track was a huge success, showcasing Martin’s ability to seamlessly blend pop and rock influences in a way that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Katy Perry – “I Kissed A Girl”

Martin’s successful blend of rock and pop influences on the charts in the mid-2000s had a ripple effect throughout the music industry. As a result, many artists sought out his unique sound to help elevate their own careers. One such artist was Katy Perry, who Martin played a pivotal role in turning into a bonafide star.

Martin co-wrote Perry’s first hit, “I Kissed A Girl,” which quickly became a sensation, propelling Perry to the top of the charts and earning her a debut No. 1 on the Hot 100. This was the first of many No. 1 hits for Perry that Martin would co-write, cementing their beautiful working relationship.

Taio Cruz – “Dynamite”

Although Taio Cruz didn’t quite reach the level of stardom as some of his peers, he did have a few hit singles that continue to be remembered today. One of his biggest successes was “Dynamite,” which was a massive win around the world. It’s no surprise that the song was such a blockbuster hit, as nearly everything Martin touches turns to gold.

Martin’s signature sound and production style were the perfect match for Cruz’s catchy pop hooks, resulting in a track that was impossible to resist.

Glee Cast – “Loser Like Me”

For many years, the hit TV show Glee dominated the Billboard charts, smashing records and making history on the Hot 100. The show released an incredible amount of music, including singles, EPs, and albums, all of which performed exceptionally well.

While Glee was known for its covers of past hits, the show’s sole hit original smash, “Loser Like Me,” was the brainchild of Martin and proved to be a winner on all fronts. Despite not being the most memorable recording from the series, “Loser Like Me” proved that the brand could venture into new territory and still come out on top.

Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

It’s pretty surprising to note that it took Taylor Swift many years before she earned her first No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart. When she began working with Martin, she was able to finally snag her first chart-topper with the fun country-pop smash hit “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

The single debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, signaling the beginning of a successful partnership that would span several album cycles and produce many beloved hits.

Adele – “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”

After achieving global superstardom with her groundbreaking album 21, Adele decided to mix things up a bit with her follow-up release, 25.

One of the standout tracks on the project was “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” which showcased Adele’s pop sensibilities. This sound was largely thanks to Martin, who played a key role in producing the track and making her a radio favorite once more.

Kim Petras – “If Jesus Was a Rockstar”

After achieving success with her collaboration with Sam Smith on “Unholy,” rising star Kim Petras enlisted the help of several top industry players to help her continue her upward trajectory. One of those collaborators was Martin, who worked on Petras’ single “If Jesus Was a Rockstar.”

Released just weeks after “Unholy” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, the track proved that despite a history of working with almost exclusively some of the biggest names in the music industry, Martin has never lost his passion for penning tunes with up-and-coming artists who inspire him.