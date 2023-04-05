5 LGBTQ Albums Releasing In April 2023

As spring arrives, music fans have plenty to look forward to, with a wealth of new albums set to be released in just the next few weeks.

Five of the most anticipated albums of the month are by women who are either part of the LGBTQ community or strongly support it.

These artists come from a range of backgrounds, representing different styles and cultures, but they all bring something unique and exciting to the table.

A handful have already enjoyed massive commercial success, while others have garnered critical acclaim…and there are a select few who have achieved both.

Regardless of their individual journeys, each of these artists has some amazing new music ready to go, and fans don’t need to wait much longer to hear it.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven

Released: April 7

English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding pushed back the release of her new album Higher Than Heaven twice, but now it’s finally arrived.

The set was heavily influenced by the pandemic and the emotional toll it took on the star, but it also sounds joyful. She began promoting the record in the summer of 2022, and since then, she has released five singles from the project.

While the new title has not yet achieved the same commercial success as her previous efforts, it sounds like it might light up dance floors all summer long.

Sarah and the Safe Word – The Book of Broken Glass

Released: April 7

If you’re not already familiar with them, Sarah and the Safe Word is a captivating dark pop and alternative band from Atlanta. Their music is heavily influenced by the theatrical and 1920s cabaret style. The group is busy getting ready to release their fourth album, entitled The Book of Broken Glass.

When asked about the effort, lead vocalist Sarah Rose explained in an interview that the album’s lead single was “inspired directly from our experiences being queer in America in 2023.

We filmed this in an abandoned school that was closed in 2005, because we felt like it was appropriate – the song is about broken promises, unkind humans, and still hoping for a better tomorrow.”

Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!

Release Date: April 28

Jessie Ware, known for her neo-soul and R&B style, departed from her usual sound after nearly a decade in the industry, and thankfully she’s sticking with it.

In 2020, she released the album What’s Your Pleasure?, which was met with critical acclaim and garnered a devoted fanbase. The project’s signature blend of disco and dance music was a welcome escape during dark times.

Ware is continuing down this path with her latest album, That! Feels Good!, which sounds like a natural successor. The lead single from the album, “Free Yourself,” dropped in the summer of 2022 and remains one of the best dance-pop tunes released in recent years.

Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life

Release Date: April 28

It’s no secret that Joy Oladokun hasn’t yet achieved the level of commercial success that many of her peers have. However, those in the industry, fellow musicians, and her devoted fan base know she is one of the most exciting new talents to emerge in recent years.

Everything Oladokun creates is of the highest quality, and her work in the soul/folk genres has been particularly noteworthy.

As she prepares to release her fourth full-length album, there’s a sense of excitement and anticipation surrounding what she will deliver next. More than anything, it’s about time that black queer women receive the recognition they deserve in the music industry, and Oladokun is one of the artists leading the way in that regard.

Bebe Rexha – Bebe

Release Date: April 28

Bebe Rexha is a multi-genre artist who made a name for herself with a string of hits in pop, country, and dance music…however, her sophomore album Better Mistakes didn’t make much of a significant impact, as it failed to break into the top 100 of the Billboard 200.

This setback has not deterred Rexha. She’s back with a follow-up album simply titled Bebe, which fans have highly anticipated.

The title’s lead single “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring David Guetta, a nostalgic dance-pop smash, has become a massive hit and even earned her a Grammy nomination. Her latest single “Heart Wants What It Wants” just arrived recently, and it’s clear that Rexha has more to share in the coming weeks before Bebe drops in full.