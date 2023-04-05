5 Things To Know About Muna

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is in full swing, and she’s playing to sold-out crowds of many thousands, and the run is on its way to making history as one of the highest-grossing ever.

Joining the superstar in the trek are nine opening artists, who get the party started and hype up the crowd before the Grammy winner emerges on stage.

One of those nine acts is Muna, an all-female pop trio finally coming into their own in many ways. The artists started playing for Swift in late March, and they’re scheduled to perform on several more dates on The Eras Tour before others step into their shoes.

For those who don’t know Muna just yet, read and listen below to learn more about the trio, who are just one hit away from becoming breakout stars in their own right.

1. They’ve Been Together Almost A Decade

Muna is only just now being discovered by many people, but this doesn’t make them “newbies.”

Somewhat shockingly, the group has been in existence for a decade now. They initially came together as a trio in 2013 while still in college and self-released their debut EP, More Perfect, in 2014.

As time progresses, Muna’s popularity is growing, and their musical prowess is improving as well.

2. All Three Members Identify As Queer

Muna comprises three talented musicians – Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson – who all identify as queer. As a result, the outfit is often referred to as a “queer band.” While this label may deter some who haven’t yet heard them, it also serves as a means to introduce them to an entire community.

Both Gavin and Maskin have publicly stated that they identify as queer, and McPherson once tweeted that they are nonbinary.

3. Two Of The Three Members Dated

The band’s formation was based on friendship, which later blossomed into something more for two members. Gavin and McPherson began dating while the group was working, and their relationship lasted for three years before ultimately coming to an end. Interestingly, they broke up right around the time they signed their first label deal.

Despite the breakup, their passion for music and the bond they shared as friends prevailed, and they remained together as a band. Fortunately, this did not affect the group’s progress, and they have continued to make amazing music together.

4. They’re Now Signed To Phoebe Bridgers’ Record Label

Muna’s success story began when their self-released EP garnered significant attention online, leading to a deal with RCA Records. The signing seemed like a dream come true, but after releasing two albums on the label, the band was dropped. Despite their undeniable talent and exceptional music, they were not producing chart-topping hits, which is what the major label game is all about.

Their fortunes changed when they signed with Saddest Factory, a label owned and run by fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers.

Coincidentally (or not so), Bridgers is also opening for Swift. With their new label, the band released their latest self-titled album, which became their highest-rated and highest-charting collection yet. This success story serves as a reminder that a major record label is not always the path to success.

5. They’ve Opened For Some Of The Biggest Stars

Muna is reaching countless thousands of new fans at every stop of The Eras Tour, but this isn’t the first time the band has played to massive crowds or opened for musical superstars.

In 2017, they embarked on a tour with Bleachers, a band fronted by Jack Antonoff, renowned for producing and writing with Taylor Swift and was also a member of the group fun.

Since then, Muna has opened for an array of artists, including Harry Styles, The 1975, and Kacey Musgraves.

Earlier this year, they also opened for Lorde, solidifying their status as a sought-after opening act and a talented band in their own right.