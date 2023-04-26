Are Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Married?

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton caused quite a stir on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards, as the couple was seen sporting matching rings on their left hands, prompting rumors that they had tied the knot without almost anyone knowing.

Though there has been no official confirmation from reps for either Gage or Appleton, People reports that the White Lotus actor and his celebrity hairstylist beau did obtain a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

During the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Kim Kardashian presented Appleton with the hair artist of the year award.

The reality TV star took the opportunity to make a joke about her friend.

“I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s out there,” she began, having cut him off to launch into her short monologue. “Because I’m so tired of all my girlfriends and guy friends asking me if you’re available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me.”

Page Six reports that Gage and Appleton may have secretly gotten married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The report claims they wed in front of only half a dozen guests, including Kardashian. The outlet only cites the marriage license as its evidence, however, which doesn’t necessarily mean they are already married.

The rumors that Gage and Appleton were a romantic item began swirling the internet only back in February.

At that time, Gage posted a series of images on his Instagram from a trip the two took together to Mexico. It didn’t take them long to admit they were an item, and they made their red carpet debut in March.

The same month, Appleton blushed when asked if there was someone special in his life during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, and he confirmed that he had, in fact, found love.

Just this month, sources close to the two confirmed that they had become engaged.

Hopefully, the two will soon let the world know whether the rumors are truth or not. Either way, congratulations to them on their love, if not also their nuptials!