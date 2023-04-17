Trans activist Charlotte Clymer, who is a Metro Weekly contributor, criticized Whitworth as well.

“This statement by Anheuser-Busch ultimately says nothing, and it also says everything. After two weeks of violent rhetoric over a trans woman drinking Bud Light, the CEO is basically saying, without saying it: ‘We understand why you’re upset we validated trans people.'”

Budweiser ad – Screenshot

Over the weekend, Anheuser-Busch released a new ad for Budweiser that appeared to pander to conservative consumers.

In the ad, the brand’s iconic Clydesdale horse passes by famous American landmarks, including the New York City skyline, the St. Louis Arch, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., small towns, and farmland.

he commercial shows two people embracing in greeting, two others sharing a beer, and a man and woman raising an American flag while the woman places her hand over her heart.

“This is a story bigger than beer,” the ad’s narrator says. “This is the story of the American spirit.”

But even an attempt at appealing to patriotism and conservative values appears to have fallen flat with conservatives, who continued to criticize Anheuser-Busch for its lack of a formal apology.

“Hey @AnheuserBusch, if you’re at a point where you’re literally referencing 9/11 in hopes that it would make us flyover yokels run to the store to salute a 12-pack of Bud Light, you should just apologize instead. Hoping we’re stupid enough to buy this ad is insulting,” Brandon Morse, senior editor of the online political blog Red State, tweeted.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton slammed the company’s corporate owners for “trying to pretend their support of transgender extremists who targets children never happened,” echoing an oft-repeated trope that transgender people are seeking to indoctrinate children into transitioning.

“You aren’t putting that genie back in the bottle, guys,” tweeted Matthew Marsden, a British-born actor who became an American citizen in 2020, known best for roles in Rambo and Black Hawk Down.

But even some LGBTQ people were sour about the new commercial.

“Looks like they put this ad out to rehabilitate their image. Notice there are no LGBTQ+ folks. Cool cool cool,” gay writer Kurt Thigpen sarcastically tweeted.

“This ad says, ‘Hey small town America, remember Lincoln, 9/11 and the Grand Canyon? We do. No gays to see here. We got you, don’t worry. Here’s a Bud,'” he added in a follow-up tweet.