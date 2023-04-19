Celine Dion Returns From Health Scare With New Single

Get ready to feel the love all over again because Céline Dion is back with new music!

After sharing some scary health-related news just a few months ago that made it seem as if the world would never hear from her again, the Canadian powerhouse vocalist has gifted fans a new single.

“Love Again” arrived on Thursday, April 13, and it’s everything fans have been waiting for.

Dion announced the release on her Instagram account, initially teasing fans with just a few hours to go before the song dropped in full.

The semi-surprise single was accompanied by an announcement video revealing some exciting news.

Dion’s new track is just the tip of the iceberg, as the singer has a brand new album on the way.

The full-length, Love Again, will serve as the soundtrack to an upcoming movie, and it will feature five new songs by the Grammy winner. The CD is set to arrive on May 12, and it is available to pre-order now.

The movie, which shares the same title as the single, features some heavy hitters in the cast. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan will star as the love interests in the romantic comedy, which will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.

To get fans even more excited for the upcoming project, the new single was accompanied by a lyric video. The treatment features scenes from the movie and gives fans a taste of what they can expect from the film.

In addition to her musical contributions, Dion will also make her film acting debut in “Love Again.”

That bit of news was revealed back in November 2022, but until now, it appears the new music was kept under wraps.

The release of the new single and announcement of the upcoming album comes after Dion shared some very heavy personal news with fans in December 2022.

The singer revealed that she is living with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects her ability to sing.

When she announced the diagnosis, she postponed several Europe tour dates, and stated that she might not be able to sing the same way ever again.

At the time, she did comment that she’s working with a team of health experts on retaining what she has, though it’s still unclear what the future looks like for her singing career.