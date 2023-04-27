Check Out The Trailer For Season Two of ‘And Just Like That…’

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is hyping fans up for the release of season two of And Just Like That…, the beloved but imperfect revival of Sex and the City.

The official trailer for the upcoming second season has just been released, and those who have been watching since the beginning will see plenty to intrigue them.

Set to premiere sometime in June, the new season of And Just Like That… reunites best friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they catch up with each other and their new, updated lives in New York City.

According to the trailer, as season two begins, Carrie is keeping busy with her new romantic friend Franklyn, who was introduced in the finale of season one of the show.

It looks like Miranda has moved in with Che, played by Sara Ramirez, who divided viewers when in the first installment. Charlotte is finding a way to deal with her daughter Lily’s announcement that she’s ready to lose her virginity.

Perhaps the most OMG moment shown in the And Just Like That… trailer is a reunion between Carrie and Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.

The former lovers – who had an ongoing thing in the original Sex and the City, come face-to-face on the stoop of Carrie’s brownstone, and it’s clear their chemistry still exists.

Many other actors are returning for more in the Sex and the City universe, including Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, and Alexa Swinton.

Season two will also feature three new additions to the cast: Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson, and Gary Dourdon.

The series that spawned And Just Like That… was initially brought to the small screen by producer and writer Darren Star, and he based the stories and the characters on the book Sex and the City, written by author Candace Bushnell.

The original Sex and the City ran for six seasons and earned several Emmys for its stars. It also went on to produce a pair of films, though they weren’t both loved by fans of the program.

Just as was the case for season one of And Just Like That…, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, will not join her three former castmates.

It’s likely that before June, Max will finally unveil the premiere date for And Just Like That…, and there may be a few more surprises in store in future teasers.