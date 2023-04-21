Daniel Craig To Star In New Movie ‘Queer’

Hollywood is abuzz with breaking news of an exciting upcoming LGBTQ film, Queer, which will feature two of the more handsome men in the business.

Queer is set to be directed by Luca Guadagnino, the leader of an acclaimed movie with a similar theme, Call Me by Your Name. The movie stars Drew Starkey and Daniel Craig as the main love interests. The news of the casting was first shared by Variety.

The film version of Queer is an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ short novel of the same name. It was written between 1951 and 1953, but wasn’t actually published until 1985.

Playwright Justin Kuritzkes has adapted Burroughs’s work for the big screen. He and Guadagnino already know one another, as Kuritzkes penned the script for the director’s forthcoming comedy Challengers. That film is slated to star Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist and is expected this September.

Queer, which will also feature performances by Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman, centers around Craig’s character, who portrays the author, though not in a literal sense.

His role is described as the writer’s “alter ego,” who is also an American ex-pat living in Mexico. Starkey will be playing a younger man who becomes the object of the author’s infatuation.

The LGBTQ film is set to start shooting this month in Rome, a location that might seem surprising given that the story is set in Mexico.

Starkey is best known for his role in the Netflix show Outer Banks, as well as YA LGBTQ films like Love, Simon.

Craig needs no introduction at this point. After wrapping his time as James Bond, the actor has been busy starring in two Rian Johnson films, Knives Out and its followup, Glass Onion. The latter film, released in late 2023, revealed his character as gay and in a long-term relationship.

It’s not surprising that Guadagnino, who is openly gay, would choose to take on a project like Queer.

His recent works have shown a deep understanding of complex relationships, and he clearly wants to bring LGBTQ love stories to the masses.

There is no release date yet for Queer.