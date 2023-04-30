Dove Cameron Auditioned For Ariana Grande’s Part In ‘Wicked’

The highly-anticipated movie musical adaptation of Wicked has been a much-talked-about topic in Hollywood for many years now, and after all that time, filming is finally underway.

Just recently, in fact, the first images of stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were released, exciting millions of fans of the show.

While Grande and Erivo are already in the process of bringing the Broadway favorite to the big screen, they weren’t the only ones who wanted those roles, which are among the most highly-coveted in Hollywood in recent memory.

In an interview with TheWrap, Dove Cameron revealed that she was also in the mix for the role of Glinda, though, of course, she didn’t end up snagging the part.

“I definitely went out for it,” the actress confirmed at an event to promote the second season of the AppleTV+ show Schmigadoon. “I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.”

The confirmation that Cameron was even considered for the role doesn’t come as a major shock to some who paid close attention to the Wicked movies, as her name had been mentioned in some conversations around casting.

Despite not getting the role, Cameron was gracious and expressed her immense excitement for Grande and the rest of the cast.

“I’m so excited for Ariana,” she said. “She’s a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she’s gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. I’m really, really excited to see it.”

While she didn’t get the part, Cameron’s auditioning for one of the two main jobs made sense.

She had experience as an actress and a musician, and she’s found true success with both. She broke out in a major way in Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie, for which she earned a Daytime Emmy.

She then joined the cast of The Descendants films on the same network, which also spun off several soundtracks that reached the top 10. She then proved her love of musicals in Hairspray Live!

Cameron has also become something of a pop star lately. In 2022, she landed her first major hit single “Boyfriend,” which peaked inside the top 20 on the Hot 100. She went on to win the American Music Award for New Artist of the Year in late 2022.

The first of the two Wicked movies is set to be released on November 27, 2024.