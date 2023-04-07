Dua Lipa Has Reportedly Recorded New Music For ‘Barbie’

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Dua Lipa. As she jumps headfirst into her acting career, fans need not worry that she’s leaving music behind.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Lipa has reportedly recorded new music for the upcoming Barbie movie.

While no official announcement has been made, rumors are circulating that the Grammy winner may have recorded several tunes for the film, including the theme song.

If the reports are true, fans worldwide will surely welcome Lipa’s Barbie songs.

It has been over three years since the British singer released her latest album, the hugely successful Future Nostalgia, and fans have been eagerly waiting for her next era to begin.

While Lipa has continued to release music since wrapping up the promotion of Future Nostalgia, it has not been consistent.

Most of her releases since that full-length have been collaborations with other artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Calvin Harris.

Earlier this week, the official trailer for the Barbie movie was released, and it had the whole world talking.

The film’s social media accounts also unveiled posters featuring many of the top stars in the movie, including the previously-announced Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

There were also some surprises in the rollout, including the announcement that Lipa would be making her acting debut in the project.

In addition to creating music for the Barbie feature, Lipa is set to play a mermaid in the movie.

This news came as a total shock to her fans, as her name had not previously been attached to the project.

Impressively, while Barbie is Lipa’s first proper foray into acting, it won’t be her last in the near future.

She has also been cast in the upcoming AppleTV+ spy thriller Argylle, alongside Hollywood heavyweights Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, and Sam Rockwell. No word yet on when fans can see the pop star in the flick.

The Barbie film, written by romantic partners Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig, will arrive in theaters on July 21, setting it up to be a summer blockbuster.