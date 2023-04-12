Dylan Mulvaney Isn’t Trying To Be Controversial

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney has been in the news recently due to a partnership with Bud Light, which led to a string of right-wing musicians calling for a boycott of the brand.

Despite trying to remain “uncontroversial,” the gift of a rainbow beer can has created quite a bit of controversy, but that’s not what the trans talent was looking for.

“I have tried to be the most uncontroversial person this past year, and somehow, it has made me controversial still,” Mulvaney said during an appearance on Rosie O’Donnell’s podcast Onward With Rosie O’Donnell.

All of the headlines connected to the controversy – which is completely one-sided, by the way – have led to an onslaught of online harassment, which Mulvaney has been forced to endure.

“I think it comes back to the fact that these people don’t understand me, and anything that I do or say then somehow gets taken out of context and used against me,” she said during the chat with the former daytime TV talk show host. “And it’s so sad, because everything I try to put out there is positive.”

During the podcast, Mulvaney didn’t bring up Bud Light or any of the musicians who called for a boycott. Instead, she focused on the struggles of the trans community and the need for support during these difficult times. “It’s gotten so bad, to the point… with all these bills, that we just have to stay alive,” Mulvaney said.

She also made it clear that trans people need support from everyone to make it through these challenging days.

“This is the time for not only straight people, but we need that alphabet to show up for us,” she said.

Mulvaney further emphasized that now is not the time to “sit idle” and that everyone needs to come together and support each other.

O’Donnell, the podcast’s host, had no problem calling out musicians like Kid Rock and politicians leading the charge against Bud Light and Mulvaney.

“Kid Rock had to take an assault weapon and shoot the boxes of beer, proving what?” O’Donnell said.

She also encouraged him to “put down your gun,” referencing a video he posted on social media, where he shot up cases of Bud Light, which seems to have sparked the controversy surrounding Mulvaney’s partnership with the brand.