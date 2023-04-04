One Million Moms Shriek That Gay Commercial ‘Normalizes Sin’

A right-wing organization that regularly complains about positive media depictions of LGBTQ people has once again set its sights on a new source of outrage.

One Million Moms, a project of the American Family Association that has become famous for calling for boycotts of companies that tout LGBTQ visibility, is criticizing a new ad from the employment website, Indeed, for featuring a gay couple.

In the commercial, Sam, a young man described as a “sales associate and quitter,” scrolls through company reviews on Indeed’s mobile app.

“Jobs? I’ve had plenty of those. What I’m looking for is the right culture — to work somewhere that has a certain something that isn’t listed in the job description…even though it should be,” Sam says in a voiceover.

The commercial then shows Sam, walking down the street next to another man, shows the two of them putting down groceries on their kitchen table, and touching heads with his partner after being matched with the “right” job.

Sam and his partner appear together for an entire 8 seconds of the 30-second commercial, in which no kissing or prolonged acts of intimacy, let alone sexual content, are depicted.

“I want to work at a place that gets it, that gets me,” Sam says.

One Million Moms has accused Indeed of attempting to “normalize sin” by “desensitizing” viewers to depictions of homosexuality, and has launched a petition calling on the company to pull the commercial from the airwaves. So far, 13,808 people have signed the petition.

“A recent commercial for Indeed’s job search website specifically focuses on people who are not just looking for a job but a particular work ‘culture’ as well,” the organization wrote on its petition. “Blatantly throwing homosexuality in the viewer’s face, the ad features a same-sex couple sharing an intimate moment at home, celebrating a new job acquired by one of the men through Indeed.

“This ad is inappropriate on many levels and is attempting to desensitize viewers. Indeed should avoid aiming to please a small percentage of consumers while pushing away conservative customers. Obviously, Indeed is refusing to remain neutral in the culture war.”

One Million Moms insists it will “stand up for biblical truth,” citing part of St. Paul’s letter to the Romans that condemns homosexuality as a form of “sexual perversion.”

“Scripture repeatedly states that homosexuality is wrong, and God will not tolerate this sinful behavior,” the petition reads. “With this advertisement, Indeed crossed a line that never should have been crossed. Of course, there is concern about how this advertisement is pushing the LGBTQ agenda, but it is also of great concern that this commercial is airing when children are likely to be watching television.”

One Million Moms has become infamous for opposing depictions of LGBTQ identity. In the past, they’ve criticized eHarmony for a commercial depicting a gay couple eating toast, called for a boycott of Oreo for selling rainbow-colored cookies during Pride season, balked at a Disney cartoon featuring two gay dads, condemned Whole Foods for sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour event, and demanded that the Hallmark Channel yank an ad (one of several versions, including some featuring opposite-sex couples) depicting a lesbian wedding.

Watch the “controversial” Indeed commercial below: