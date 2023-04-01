GLAAD Media Awards 2023: Night 1 Winners

The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards kicked off its 2023 season on Thursday, March 30, with a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

This year, the event is being held on different days on both coasts, with half of the winners revealed at the initial party. The remaining winners for select categories will be announced at GLAAD’s New York soiree on Saturday, May 13.

Comedian and actress Margaret Cho hosted Thursday’s event, which featured special performances from FLETCHER and Orville Peck. Jennifer Coolidge surprised attendees by opening the show, which obviously sent all the gays in attendance into hysterics.

Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change Award. She was introduced by Club Q shooting survivor Michael Anderson.

In her acceptance speech, the Grammy-winning artist stated, “I have a big problem with injustice, particularly towards the trans community that has faced so much hardship. So I always hoped I could use my music to speak up for others who didn’t have a voice.”

Bad Bunny was another honoree of the night, receiving the Vanguard Award presented by Ricky Martin.

Speaking in Spanish, as he often chooses to do, GLAAD translated his speech and revealed that he said, in part, “The first thing I want to do is say thank you to GLAAD for this recognition. Thank you to the whole LGBTQ community for embracing me, for loving me the way that they do, and for inspiring me too.”

Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award presented by Gabrielle Union. The award recognizes LGBTQ media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

The GLAAD Media Awards exist to “honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” according to the organization itself.

By highlighting and honoring individuals and organizations that have made strides in media representation, the GLAAD Media Awards provide a platform for increased visibility and acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

Here are all the winners from the first night of the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Bros (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist: FLETCHER, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Adoptasaurus Rex” Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Vico Ortiz” Primer Impacto (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition: Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition: Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition: Rothaniel (HBO)

Special Recognition: #Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition: The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “En Sus Palabras” (Univision)