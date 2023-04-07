Is Lukas Gage Engaged to Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton?

It seems that congratulations are in order!

According to a report published by US Weekly, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are secretly – or perhaps not so secretly, at this point – engaged. The news comes just a few weeks after the couple confirmed their romantic relationship in the first place.

Rumors about their romance had been swirling for months, and Appleton finally confirmed their relationship during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” Appleton stated during his time on the daytime talk show, which took place just this March. He added, “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

Gage returned the favor by fawning over his man while being interviewed on Today a few days later. “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” the actor commented. He also repeated something many at home have likely said as well: “He’s a good-looking man.”

The couple’s public displays of affection have been giving fans a glimpse of their romance, but news of the engagement still comes as a surprise.

In fact, neither Gage nor Appleton have actually confirmed the reports yet.

People online began suggesting that Gage and Appleton were an item after they shared pictures with one another from a vacation they took in Mexico back in February.

Even then, the actor of the two didn’t confirm or deny the love. A short time after those images were shared, a New York Times reporter asked him how he felt about strangers making that assumption, to which he responded, simply, “If they want to think that, they can.”

Not much is known about Gage and Appleton’s relationship, which seems to be how they like it.

Appleton has been one of the top names in the celebrity hairstyling business for years, while Gage has been enjoying a huge boom in his career.

His surge in popularity comes after his star-making turn in The White Lotus. He has also recently appeared in films like How to Blow Up a Pipeline and Moonshot, as well as TV programs such as You, Queer as Folk, and Angelyne.

Next up, he’s set to co-star in the upcoming third season of HBO Max’s The Other Two, which is expected soon.