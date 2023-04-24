Katy Perry Thanks Gay Fans While Promoting Vegas Residency

Katy Perry has been keeping very busy, despite the fact that she hasn’t released any new music for some time.

The singer, who is a new mom and also judging American Idol, has signed on to perform at the upcoming King of England’s coronation.

On top of that, she is continuing her Las Vegas residency, called Play, and as she gets the word out about the last few months of the stretch, she’s thanked one group of fans in particular.

In an interview with Out to promote the remaining shows of her residency, Perry called out her LGBTQ fans, showering them with love and thanking them for her success.

“First and foremost, I wouldn’t be here without the gay community supporting me,” Perry said. “They have been such big admirers and fans and influences for me.”

Perry went on to explain that Play is perfect for her gay following.

“The fanbase that comes to this show is very much so that community. I would say it’s probably like 50% of the audience.”

The superstar tried to explain why she feels Play is so popular among the LGBTQ audience: “I think they feel connected to the music. I think they feel safe,” adding, “It is a really hammy show. I would call this a show for the community.”

The singer then name-dropped some of her fellow gay icons, saying, “I am channeling my most Cher, my most Liza Minnelli, my most pop girly in this show.”

Perry revealed that Play is as colorful and showy as fans have come to expect from the chart-topper, saying, “I am changing costumes constantly.”

Perry finished her discussion on her gay fans and their love of her Play residency by sharing that she made the show for them, based around their interests. “I’m just giving them, I feel like, what they want.”

Play kicked off in December 2021 and is currently scheduled to run through November 2023. By the end of the residency, Perry will have played 80 shows, and the venture has already racked up more than $40 million in ticket sales.

Play’s setlist includes most of Perry’s biggest hits, which is tough to do, as she has charted nine No. 1 hits on the Hot 100. The program features 19 full numbers, including a few medleys. Smashes like “Firework,” “Dark Horse,” “California Gurls,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Roar” are all featured prominently throughout the program.