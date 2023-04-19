Kelly Clarkson Makes An Emotional Return To Music With Two Singles

Kelly Clarkson finally makes a triumphant return to the music scene after a long hiatus. But it’s not just any return: her two new singles, “Mine” and “Me,” are particularly noteworthy for their emotional depth and range. They’re a notable departure from some of the power pop sounds that have characterized her past hits.

The two singles showcase Clarkson’s signature impressive vocal range and versatility, and they are sure to resonate with listeners on a personal level.

Just hours before the tunes were released, the Grammy winner took to social media to tease the lyrics, jokingly writing, “here are the lyrics so y’all can learn them before it’s out.”

Clarkson had given fans a taste of what was to come earlier this month, sharing the chorus of “Me” on Instagram. She then revealed that she had not one, but a pair of tracks on the way, and gave a hint at what “Mine” would sound like.

These new singles are the first previews of her upcoming album, Chemistry, which is set to drop later this year.

Explaining the title of the full-length, Clarkson said, “It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ’cause I didn’t want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad,’ just one or two emotions.”

But what makes these tracks particularly poignant is the personal subject matter they explore: Clarkson’s divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock. The couple, who share two children, were married in 2013 but split in 2021.

Clarkson’s new singles are the first proper releases since her 2020 one-off cut “I Dare You,” and her last non-holiday album, Meaning of Life, which arrived in 2017.

In the years since Meaning of Life, Clarkson has been busy becoming a proper TV star, thanks to her role as a coach on The Voice and her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. She also delivered a second holiday collection, When Christmas Comes Around…