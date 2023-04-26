Kesha Announces Her Comeback With Two Singles And An Album

Kesha has announced the release of her highly-anticipated fifth album, Gag Order. The full-length is set to be released on May 19, but fans don’t need to wait a month to hear from the pop star.

The first two songs from Gag Order, “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid,” will be released this Friday, April 28.

Gag Order was produced by super-producer Rick Rubin, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, and Adele, to name just a few.

Kesha’s latest will be co-released via RCA and Kemosabe Records – the latter of which was founded by producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.

Kesha and Dr. Luke are currently entangled in a legal battle, so the singer couldn’t give a comment on her label contract or the ongoing legal case. However, Rolling Stone attempted to find out if this will be her final release with the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her.

In her Rolling Stone interview, Kesha said of the name of the album and her current legal situation: “I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now.”

The album cover gives a literal visualization of the title phrase “gag order,” which refers to a type of legal order that prohibits individuals from making public comments or sharing information about a case. It’s graphic, but appropriate, given what the LP seems to be all about.

Gag Order is described as “post-pop” and an “emotional exorcism,” which is a very Kesha way of wording a description.

This latest offering is Kesha’s first in three years, as her last album, High Road, debuted in January 2020.

That set was fronted by the lead single “Raising Hell,” which featured Big Freedia. While her latest eras haven’t seen her succeed on the Billboard charts like she did when she first began her career, she still has a collection of die-hard fans that are eager to hear more from the singer-songwriter.