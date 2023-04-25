Kevin Bacon Shows His Support For Drag With A Dance To Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’

It’s been heartening to see a surge of support for drag queens from all walks of life in recent times, as the community has come under increasing pressure from political attacks.

One couple that’s stepped up in a big way — Hollywood actors Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick, who have taken to social media to show their support for the art form and the people who practice it.

In a video shared on social media, the couple can be seen dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” from her most recent album Midnights, while wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the words “Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

The clip was captioned with a direct message: “#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift.”

Bacon and Sedgwick didn’t stop at the video.

The caption on their video directed people to an online store where they could purchase merchandise featuring the same artwork as the t-shirts they wore in the visual. The proceeds from the sales will go to a nonprofit organization run by Bacon.

For those who don’t want to buy merchandise, Bacon also urged people to consider supporting the ACLU Drag Defense Fund, which provides vital assistance to performers who have been affected by anti-LGBTQ legislation.

This isn’t the first time that Bacon has shown support for the drag community. Earlier this year, he took to Instagram to express his love for RuPaul’s Drag Race after the reality staple featured a musical episode – the seasonal Rusical – that was basically a play on his film Footloose. He even appeared in a cameo during the show’s most recent reunion.

The drag community and the broader LGBTQIA community are facing significant challenges right now. Over the past several months, there has been a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in various parts of the country.

Much of this legislation is focused on attacking the drag industry and transgender people, making it more important than ever for allies like Bacon to speak out and show their support.