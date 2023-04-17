Kim Kardashian to Star in the New Season of ‘American Horror Story’

Kim Kardashian has built an empire off of reality TV and simply being her beauty, very famous self, but her next move sees her moving into serious, scripted acting in a way she really hasn’t before.

The mega-celeb has joined the cast of the upcoming season of American Horror Story, which is set to be called Delicate.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, claiming that the role was written specifically for her. While a release date for the new episodes wasn’t shared, it may arrive later this year.

At the same time the article went live, Kardashian also shared a teaser on her Instagram that all but revealed the announcement as well.Considering she now claims more than 350 million followers, it’s safe to say that anything she posts becomes news.

Joining Kardashian in American Horror Story: Delicate is Emma Roberts, who is no stranger to the program. The actress has appeared in five installments previously and has been a part of the brand for a decade now.

AHS creator Ryan Murphy shared his excitement about the addition of Kardashian to the cast in a statement shared with THR, saying, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

According to the article, Murphy began talking to the reality, fashion, and beauty mogul about working together two years ago.

Since then, it seems Murphy and AHS: Delicate writer Halley Feiffer have been crafting something that will work perfectly for her. The piece states that the Emmy-winner loved her turn hosting Saturday Night Live back in 2021, which began this process.

Kardashian is one of the most famous women in the world, but acting is still relatively new to her.

She has dabbled here and there, but most of her credits are either in low-budget projects that weren’t well-received or instances when she earned cameos as herself.

Of course, she is also a TV star at the same time. She rose to international stardom as the focus of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons.

It then moved to Hulu with a new title, The Kardashians, in 2022. She has also appeared in many spinoffs from the main brand.

Her acting and reality TV work is also in addition to her many businesses. She’s turned herself into a billionaire with brands like Skims and KKW Beauty.