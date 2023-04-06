Kylie Minogue’s Sister Is Hosting A Gay Reality Dating Show

After nearly a year of anticipation, the U.K. is gearing up for its first-ever exclusively gay reality dating show, I Kissed a Boy. The program was first announced in mid-2022, and the wait may finally be over.

I Kissed a Boy will be hosted by singer and TV personality Dannii Minogue and will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Minogue took to Twitter to share her excitement about I Kissed a Boy and confirm that it is, in fact, happening. She described it as such:

In a picture perfect Masseria in Italy… it all starts with a kiss for 10 boys in their search for love. I Kissed A Boy is the UK’s first ever gay dating show, and it was a pleasure for me to be there to help these guys in their search for love. #IKissedABoy pic.twitter.com/jMz2zq0HJQ — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) March 29, 2023

Back in May 2022, the BBC announced its intention to film I Kissed a Boy, though early reveals like that don’t always necessarily mean something will happen. At the time, the media empire outlined the premise of the then-forthcoming reality program:

“This eight-part reality event follows ten single men as they head to Europe to find their Mr Right, and it all starts with a kiss. Before they arrive, the guys will be paired up with their strongest match and as soon as they meet, they kiss. No small-talk, no ‘flanter’, just one rom-com worthy moment that might just take their breath away.”

The organization kept the tantalizing description going, adding, “In this show where preconceptions will be challenged and dramatic decisions made, everyone is a possible love interest. Over the course of the series we’ll find out whose spark will ignite, whose eyes might wander, and who will end up together in the ultimate summer of love.”

Minogue is perhaps best known as pop superstar Kylie Minogue’s sister, but she has also enjoyed a successful career of her own as a dance singer. She has charted a pair of top 10 albums in the U.K. and at least 19 top 40 hits in the country. She has been largely focused on TV and other opportunities lately, as she hasn’t released an album of new material in over 15 years.

While promotion around I Kissed A Boy seems to be only beginning, a solid release date has not yet been revealed.