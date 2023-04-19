Lady Gaga Has Been Appointed To A Committee By President Biden

Lady Gaga is officially entering the world of politics — at least in her own way.

The global superstar is set to become a co-chair of the President’s Committee on Arts and Humanities after being appointed by President Joe Biden, adding another remarkable achievement to her already impressive career.

The White House made the announcement on Thursday, April 13, and her official appointment is expected to take place shortly.

Joining a group of over a dozen artists, musicians, and writers, Gaga will advise the President on issues related to the arts. This esteemed committee offers recommendations to the President and several cultural agencies on how to promote and elevate the significance of the arts in the United States.

President Biden declared his intentions to revive the committee in 2020, following its disbandment by the Trump administration in 2017 after members originally appointed during the Obama administration resigned in protest against the handling of the Charlottesville riots.

President Biden issued an executive order this past September to restore the committee.

Originally created during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in 1982, the President’s Committee on Arts and Humanities has a long-standing history of supporting and advising the President on arts-related matters.

Gaga’s appointment demonstrates a renewed understanding of the importance of promoting the arts and highlights the exceptional talent that the committee has to offer.

Gaga has been a vocal advocate for many social causes and has actively used her platform to promote messages of kindness and inclusivity. Her connection with President Biden dates back to his inauguration, where she delivered a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

Here is the full list of new appointees to the President’s Committee on Arts and Humanities: