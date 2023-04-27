Lukas Gage’s Wedding Included Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain

After much speculation as to whether they were in fact married or not, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have finally unveiled the answer — and it’s a big yes!

Actor Gage and celebrity hairstylist Appleton revealed on social media that they had, in fact, secretly tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony just a few days ago.

Several outlets claimed that they had secured a marriage license, and some even suggested that the wedding had already taken place, but this is the first real confirmation that the two are now husbands.

Gage and Appleton’s wedding was officiated by none other than Kim Kardashian, a friend of the hairstylist.

She even introduced him at an award show earlier this week, making jokes about his newfound love.

The wedding news comes just a few days after the couple sparked rumors that they had already gotten married by sporting matching rings on their left hands at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards.

The couple shared a series of stunning photos and videos on their social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse into their intimate wedding ceremony.

In one of the pictures, the newlyweds are seen exchanging vows, with Gage’s caption giving a nod to the new ring: “Ring finger where the rock is.”

Instead of the more traditional tuxes, the two sported black leather pants, matching black leather boots, and furry black oversized jackets. Kardashian surely approved of the fashion-forward look, as she was also wearing head-to-toe black leather.

The final video in the series shows the couple standing on a stage with champagne glasses in hand, as Shania Twain serenades them with her hit song “You’re Still the One.”

The news of Gage and Appleton’s wedding comes just a few months after rumors began popping up left and right that the two were dating.

In February, Gage posted a series of photos on Instagram from what looks like a romantic trip to Mexico with Appleton, sparking speculation that they were more than just friends. The couple soon confirmed their relationship and made their red carpet debut in March.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that same month, Appleton smiled and became uncharacteristically shy when asked if he was dating someone special, but eventually confirmed that he had indeed found love.

And just a few weeks ago, sources close to the couple revealed that they had become engaged, setting off a flurry of speculation about when they would tie the knot.