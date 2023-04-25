Madonna Revists Some Of Her Most Iconic Looks

- News
By Hugh McIntyre on April 25, 2023 @popbanghugh
According to her Instagram, Madonna is feeling sentimental, as she recently took a trip down “memory lane” by visiting her own personal archive.
This archive is where she keeps many of the garments she has worn throughout her decades-long career, including some of the most iconic pieces that the world has come to know and love and associate with her and only her.
The pop superstar took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message about how far she’s come along with the photos of some of her most memorable articles of clothing.
Madonna began the slideshow post with a photo of herself holding up an old blue velour cone bra – one of her most controversial and beloved pieces.
The singer then followed with a snap of a gold corset with smaller cones on the breasts, which was still resting in its box.
She then added an image of her actually wearing that item. After that, she showcased a nothing-but-the-bone tuxedo-like top, still in the box, before showcasing a pair of black bloomers she once wore while holding them over her hips.
“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” Madonna started the caption on the fashion-forward slideshow. “If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades — how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”
In addition to showcasing the actual fashion held in her archives, Madonna also included a glimpse of her collection of tapes from earlier in her career, a snap of the rows of boxes and racks she keeps all of her memorabilia in, and a shot of what her entire safekeeping spot looks like. It’s huge!
Madonna revealed that the archive trip was particularly emotional for her as it reminded her of her childhood.
“When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold. Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat,” the singer wrote in the Instagram caption.
“She always spent what little money we had on our coats, and I remember standing outside waiting for the school bus with my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!! Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, ‘Now you can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!'”
The Grammy winner then added a bit about how far she’s come, and she kept things very emotional. “The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”
Madonna finished the post with a message to her mother, “Every time I put on an incredible coat, I think of my mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes, but most of all, I hope she’s warm!”
The superstar was likely busy in her archives as she prepares for her career-retrospective Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which will see her revisiting many of her biggest hits. The trek begins in July and is currently expected to run through January 2024.
By Hugh McIntyre on March 15, 2023 @popbanghugh
Hold on to your dancing shoes, music lovers, because Madonna is gearing up to release new music once again.
The legendary pop icon has teamed up with French singer-songwriter Chris, who uses the moniker Christine and the Queens when releasing music, on his upcoming album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love.
The title is set to drop on June 9.
The upcoming full-length is slated to not only include a Madonna duet, but several. The superstar has lent her talents to a trio of tunes on Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, and she's not the only collaborator who loved the process.
By Hugh McIntyre on March 29, 2023 @popbanghugh
Madonna is adding new dates to her forthcoming The Celebration Tour…and as she does, she's making it very clear that she's not afraid to speak up for the causes that are near and dear to her -- something she's done throughout her entire career.
The pop superstar announced the addition of eight new dates to the second leg of her U.S. tour, with the latest shows set to take place in December 2023 and January 2024. The added dates include cities where she is already scheduled to play earlier in 2023, such as New York City and Los Angeles, as well as some exciting new locales, such as Nashville, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento.
By Doug Rule on April 6, 2023 @ruleonwriting
Earlier this week, on April 4 (or, 4/4, to be exact), I.M.P. Productions announced plans to celebrate its history -- specifically the 44th anniversary since the company took root at the original 9:30 Club.
That storied tiny, extraordinary dive bar was located in a building that no longer stands from an era of downtown D.C. that is as different from today’s D.C. as night is from day.
The venue, which had been renamed the 9:30 Club by Seth Hurwitz and his I.M.P. business partner Rich Heinecke in a simple nod to the property’s street address at 930 F Street NW, had previously been known as The Atlantis.
