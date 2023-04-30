Maluma Doesn’t Know How To Wear A Shirt (And That’s Okay)

When it comes to Latin music, there’s one name that seems to be on everyone’s lips: Maluma… and we wish he was on ours.

The Colombian singer-songwriter is one of the most successful and prolific artists in the world, dominating the Latin genre and regularly ruling charts in all Spanish-speaking nations.

In addition to his success across Europe and both Latin and South America, Maluma has also made a name for himself in the United States, scoring a handful of proper hits on the Hot 100.

Most notably, “Hawái,” his collaboration with The Weeknd, peaked at No. 12 on the charts. He’s also earned quite a few gold and platinum smashes, as well as two Grammy nominations.

But for many fans, Maluma’s success is only part of the equation.

With his chiseled abs, piercing eyes, and sultry voice, it’s no surprise that he’s become something of a sex symbol in the entertainment world.

In fact, some might argue that he’s even better known for his good looks and incredible body than for his music at this point – at least in some circles.

Maluma doesn’t seem to mind the attention, either.

In fact, he’s known for posting thirst traps on the regular, showing off his sculpted physique and leaving little to the imagination. At this point, there may be more photos of him sans shirt than fully dressed.

But hey, who can blame him? When you’ve got it, flaunt it.

If you have never enjoyed the beautiful sight that is Maluma, here you go: