‘Noah’s Arc’ Is Returning To TV Sometime This Year

Exciting news for fans of the gone-too-soon television show Noah’s Arc has just been announced!

The groundbreaking show’s creator, Patrik-Ian Polk, confirmed during his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the second annual SpeakOut “I AM” Awards in Washington, D.C., that the show will be returning very soon.

“I am very pleased to announce that there is more Noah’s Arc coming,” Polk declared. “And it is coming this year.”

After the speech, Polk shared a clip of his moment on stage on his Instagram for all to see the joyous announcement.

Gayle Magazine reported the big news. The publication also announced earlier this year that the show’s lead cast members were set to reunite at the 2023 “I AM” Awards in support of Polk.

Noah’s Arc was a beloved and ahead-of-its-time comedy-drama series that traced the personal and professional lives of four Black gay friends in Los Angeles.

It originally aired on gay-focused cable channel Logo from 2005 to 2006, but sadly it was canceled after just two seasons.

Following Noah’s Arc‘s cancellation, a film was produced titled Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom which was released theatrically in 2008.

More than a decade later in 2020, the cast came back together for Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles, an hour-long virtual reunion special that aired on YouTube and Facebook.

Noah’s Arc was known at the time of its premiere as a groundbreaking TV show in the LGBTQ community as it portrayed a group of black gay men in a positive and realistic light, as the actors and most of the talents behind the scenes were telling their own stories authentically.

The program tackled homophobia, racism and HIV/AIDS with humor and heart.

Noah’s Arc paved the way for other shows with LGBTQ characters and storylines, such as Pose and Love, Victor, and it fits into what many streamers and networks are looking for at this moment.

The announcement of the show’s return has sparked excitement and joy on social media with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival, even though no date has been given for when new episodes will arrive or whether the original cast will be brought back as well.