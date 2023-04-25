One Million Moms Goes Berserk Over Gay Men’s Wearhouse Ad

A right-wing organization that persistently complains about positive media depictions of LGBTQ people has a new bogeyman: Men’s Wearhouse.

One Million Moms, a project of the American Family Association that has become famous for calling for boycotts of companies that celebrate and respect LGBTQ visibility, is circulating a petition demanding the company pull an ad from the airwaves and “remain neutral in the culture war.”

In the ad, the men’s clothing retailer touts its wide variety of suits. This particular commercial focuses on wedding attire and depicts a variety of couples, most of whom are heterosexual, preparing for their weddings — posing for pictures, greeting guests, holding hands, kissing.

One of the couples is a same-sex couple.

“Men’s Wearhouse should be ashamed of attempting to normalize sin by featuring two gay men getting married in their 2023 ‘Love the way you look on your big day’ commercial!” shrieks the petition. “It includes two men dressed in wedding attire, hand in hand after their ceremony, and emphasizes during the ad, ‘And we mean everybody.’

“Obviously, this ‘Love the way you look’ ad (with hashtag #LTWYL) promotes same-sex marriage to please a small percentage of customers while pushing away conservative customers. Not to mention, there is also a female dressed in a groomsman’s suit during this commercial.”

The conservative group’s objection is largely centered around embracing Biblical teachings around morality, including opposition to homosexuality and same-sex marriage. They are particularly concerned children might see the commercial.

“Even though homosexuality is unnatural, this advertisement is pushing the LGBTQ agenda. Men’s Wearhouse is using public airwaves to subject families to decadent morals and values while belittling the sanctity of marriage,” One Million Moms decries.

“As an even greater concern, the controversial commercial is airing as early as 6 p.m., when children are likely watching television. It is not a retailer’s job to introduce so-called ‘social issues’ like this to our children in a commercial. Men’s Wearhouse is glorifying sin, and no sin should be honored.”

Urging its followers to sign their petition demanding that the ad be pulled, One Million Moms asserts that millions of Americans adhere to the belief that marriage should be restricted to heterosexual couples.

They ignore the fact that the company may be seeking to market itself to a new group of customers who previously might not have had cause to purchase wedding-related attire.

“Men’s Wearhouse will hear from the Left, so they need to hear from us as well,” the petition states. “One day, we will answer for our actions or lack of them. So, we must remain diligent and stand up for Biblical values and truth. Repeatedly, Scripture says that homosexuality is wrong, and God will not tolerate this sinful nature (Romans 1:26-27).”

This is not the first time the group has objected to LGBTQ depictions on screen. At the start of the year, it called for a boycott of TurboTax after the tax professionals included a fleeting glimpse of two men marrying in an ad.

Similarly, the group objected to a 2016 ad from jewelry company Zales, which featured a lesbian couple marrying.

The group has also criticized eHarmony for a commercial depicting a gay couple eating toast, called for a boycott of Oreo for selling rainbow-colored cookies during Pride season, balked at a Disney cartoon featuring two gay dads, condemned Whole Foods for sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour event, and demanded that the Hallmark Channel yank an ad (one of several versions, including some featuring opposite-sex couples) depicting a lesbian wedding.

Watch the full Men’s Wearhouse ad below: