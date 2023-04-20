Pedro Pascal Joins Cast of a New Lesbian Road Trip Film

For those who simply can’t get enough of Pedro Pascal, the hottest “rising star” in Hollywood – one who has actually been working for many years – there is good news! He has yet another project coming later this year, as he’s just signed on to what sounds like another thrilling film that the LGBTQ community will love.

Pascal has recently been announced as the latest addition to the cast of Ethan Coen’s upcoming film Drive-Away Dolls.

The star-studded cast includes Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Oscar-winner Matt Damon.

The film centers around Jamie, played by Qualley, and her friend Marian, played by Viswanathan. The two embark on a spontaneous road trip to Florida after Jamie experiences a devastating breakup.

Along the way, they run into a group of bumbling criminals, and their adventure takes a perilous turn. It has been described as a “lesbian road trip” movie, which just sounds bad ass.

What roles everyone other than Qualley and Viswanathan will play is still unclear. At the moment, Drive-Away Dolls is slated to hit theaters on September 22.

Drive-Away Dolls marks Ethan Coen’s solo directorial debut, a notable accomplishment for one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood. Throughout his decades-long career, Coan has always worked alongside his brother Joel.

The Coen Brothers have collectively garnered 16 Oscar nominations and won four – in as many different categories. They are best-known for movies like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and the Best Picture-winning No Country for Old Men.

In addition to being directed by Coen, Drive-Away Dolls was co-written by the man behind the camera and film editor Tricia Cooke, who also happens to be his wife.

Pascal has been on the rise in Hollywood for the past year or so, having recently starred in a series of successful projects, including the critically acclaimed HBO miniseries The Last of Us and Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

For those who just can’t wait until September to see Pascal act again, he is also set to star in the highly anticipated queer Western short film Strange Way of Life, alongside Ethan Hawke.

The movie, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, is set to premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.