Pedro Pascal Talks Trans Sister: ‘My Protective Side Is Lethal’

Pedro Pascal is the man of the hour, gracing the cover of Esquire this month. The actor is basking in the success of two hit TV shows, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, which have taken his career to new heights.

In the article, Pascal opens up about his life, work, and family, and the piece includes some very sweet moments when he discusses his trans sister.

The TV star mentions three siblings in the story, including an older sister, Javiera, a younger brother, Nicolás, and an even younger sister, Lux, who identifies as trans.

Pascal has nothing but glowing things to say about Lux.

“She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known,” he says of his baby sister.

Lux, who is 17 years younger than Pascal, is apparently a force to be reckoned with, much like their mother.

The actor recalls that when the family moved back to Chile, where they originally hailed from, Lux took charge of things from the get-go. “She ruled the household right away,” he says.

Despite the initially jovial nature of the conversation, the mood reportedly turned somber when the topic of discrimination and trans rights arose.

Pascal chooses not to dive too deep into the argument, stating, “I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf.”

However, he emphasizes that he would do anything to protect her.

“My protective side is lethal,” he says, adding sweetly, “but I need her more than she needs me.”

Lux is currently following in her brother’s footsteps by pursuing a career in acting.

The article reveals that she will soon receive her M.F.A. from Juilliard and that Pascal was, at the time, excitedly preparing for his siblings to congregate in New York City so they could all have dinner, spend some time together, and watch her Lux in a play.

The Esquire article shows everyone once again that Pascal is not just a family man, but one who vehemently supports his siblings, no matter who they are or how they identify.

His comments are a sweet show of brotherly love, and Pascal seems like he couldn’t be more proud of his sister’s accomplishments.