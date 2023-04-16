Sarah Paulson Once Gave Pedro Pascal Her Acting Salary So He Could Eat

It’s been widely known that Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal have had a wonderful friendship for decades. The two first met in 1993 and have been seen together many times ever since.

However, what many people didn’t know was just how deep their connection went, and how much Paulson had helped Pascal in the earliest days of his career.

Pascal is currently on the cover of Esquire, and in the accompanying article, Paulson reveals that she helped support her friend financially in the early 2000s when he was still struggling to make it as an actor.

According to Paulson, she would give Pascal the money she made from acting jobs so that he could afford to feed himself.

“He’s talked about this publicly,” Paulson politely explained before going into the details, “but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself.”

Although Pascal is now a well-respected and successful actor, it took him many years to achieve this level of success.

Even after years of consistent work, he is only now becoming a household name thanks to his starring roles on TV breakout hits like The Madalorian and The Last of Us. It’s hard to imagine someone so beloved, famous, and talented ever needing financial assistance, but that’s the life of an actor.

In the Esquire article, Paulson expresses her joy at Pascal’s newfound fame and acclaim, but she also hopes for even greater things for him in the future.

“You just want him to succeed,” Paulson says. “And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys. He can be all that.”

The story of Paulson and Pascal’s friendship is heartwarming, and this new detail shows what they’ve both been through to make it to the top, and it also proves how sweet and giving the former really is.

Pascal’s success is absolutely a testament to his hard work and talent, but he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of his dear friend.