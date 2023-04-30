See The First Pictures Of Jinkx Monsoon In Doctor Who

Jinkx Monsoon has shared a glimpse of her character’s costume in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, which immediately had fans of both Jinkx and the show excited about what’s to come.

Though the character Monsoon will play and how it will fit into the ongoing series have not been revealed, the drag queen’s outfit reveals some clues that may hint at the character’s abilities.

One of the significant features of the costume is piano keys, which could imply that her character might have some kind of musical skills – just like Monsoon herself.

Here is your first look at @JinkxMonsoon in character… as the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/HndwI1nhW2 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 19, 2023

The original images were initially posted on the show’s Twitter, with two pictures going up at once.

The program captioned the snaps by referring to Monsoon’s character as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet!” The images seem to depict Monsoon’s character as particularly evil, as her smile can’t be seen as anything other than devilish.

The official Doctor Who Instagram account also shared a video of Monsoon showing off the black and white, musically-themed outfit.

In the clip, Monsoon turns around slowly and says, simply, “I’m Jinkx Monsoon, and this is my costume for Doctor Who,” ending the snippet with a sinister laugh.

Earlier this month, the news broke that Monsoon had been officially cast in the long-running TV series.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies expressed his excitement about having Monsoon on board, saying, “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again.”

Monsoon’s career is booming, and it all began when she won the title of Queen of all Queens in season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent also made her a hit on Broadway, where she extended her run as Mama Morton in Chicago due to popular demand. Her mere presence helped the show, which has been running for decades, hit incredible attendance figures and make massive sums in ticket sales.

Monsoon’s Everything at Stake tour across North America will kick off this summer, adding another feather to her cap and keeping her winning streak going.