Classical & Choral: Spring Arts Preview 2023

The year 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s birth. You might call that a trivial anniversary, especially considering it’s been 80 years since the great Russian romantic composer actually died. Yet there’s nothing trivial about the profound way Rachmaninoff and especially his music is fully alive and kicking this spring throughout the classical music universe, and all because of that number, 150.

The Rach will be sharing space with Dvorak and Beethoven, among other perennial giants of the genre, but also with Still and Walker and Price, to name but three African-American composers finally getting the kind of major attention and acclaim posthumously that they deserved long ago during their lifetimes.

Yet all that barely scratches the surface of what’s in the offing of the new season in classical and choral music. Now more than ever, the emphasis is on the “new” — from “New American Songs” to “New Tango” to “Best New Artist” (a la the Grammys). In fact, the more you look, the more you see “new” all around.

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.mcleancenteer.org

The Borisevich Duo — Both Russian expatriates and alumni of the prestigious Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Nikita Borisevich, violin, and Margarita Loukachkina, piano, are partners in marriage and in music; the internationally renowned violin and piano duet will perform a recital of music by Schnittke, Wieniawski, and Beethoven as part of this year’s Chamber Music Series at the Alden (4/16)

BALTIMORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

410-783-8000

www.bsomusic.org

Angel Blue and Rachmaninoff — Fresh off her role in the Metropolitan Opera production of Terrence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, opera star Blue performs “Peculiar Grace” from Blanchard’s opera as part of a program, led by conductor Oksana Lyniv from Ukraine, that also offers Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 as well as Janáček’s Taras Bulba, a rhapsody based on a novel by Nikolai Gogol in which warriors from what is now Ukraine defend their lands from advancing Polish armies (3/24, 3/26, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall; 3/25, Music Center at Strathmore)

— BSO Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush leads a production with a lively exchange of letters between a young boy and his uncle about “the madman” who has moved into the apartment above the boy’s home, with selections from some of Beethoven’s greatest works (3/29-4/1, Meyerhoff) Marin Conducts Rach 3 — Marin Alsop returns to explore all the romance and grandeur of Rachmaninoff’s glorious Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Olga Kern, who is a relative of the great composer and a past winner of the prestigious Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition, in a program with the Fantasy Overture to Tchaikovsky’s tone painting Romeo and Juliet, plus the late Baltimore composer Christopher Rouse’s symphonic swan song, his Symphony No. 6 (4/13, Strathmore, 4/15, Meyerhoff)

— Worldly young pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason returns with Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a bold showpiece written to delight American audiences, in a program, led by Kevin John Edusei, also featuring Brahms’s noble Symphony No. 4 and Kodály’s earthy “Peacock” Variations (6/10, Strathmore; 6/11, Meyerhoff) To Awaken The Sleeper — Named after a new work co-commissioned by the BSO from revolutionary young composer Joel Thompson, this program features narrator Rodrick Dixon speaking the words of James Baldwin incorporated into Thompson’s gripping meditation, while also revisiting Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed, Adolphus Hailstork’s reverent memorial to MLK Jr., conveying the visceral hurt in 56 Blows, Alvin Singleton’s nearly 30-year-old reaction to police brutality, and taking a fresh look at Shostakovich’s self-reflective Symphony No. 10, written in the aftermath of Stalin’s reign of terror (6/17, Strathmore; 6/18, Meyerhoff)

BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

Winter Journey in Concert — A concert exploring Jewish culture and identity in Nazi Germany, including works by four composers lost to the Holocaust, inspired by the same-named film, which in turn was inspired by Martin Goldsmith’s book The Inextinguishable Symphony, telling the true story of his parents, members of Jüdischer Kulturbund, Berlin’s all-Jewish orchestra and Nazi propaganda tool (3/31)

–Based on Goethe’s play, Gounod’s popular masterpiece explodes with memorable music, arias, trios, and gripping scenes, brought to life by director Alison Moritz with a cast led by Eric Taylor in the title role and Brittany Logan as Faust’s love interest Marguerite (7/21-29) Wolf Trap Opera Studio Spotlight — Studio Artists shine in a program of opera scenes and highlights curated to showcase their remarkable talents (8/3)

BENDER JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER WASHINGTON

Kreeger Theater

6125 Montrose Rd.

Rockville, Md.

301-881-0100

www.benderjccgw.org

CAPITAL CITY SYMPHONY

Atlas Performing Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.capitalcitysymphony.org

Songs of Hiawatha — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s broad-brush retelling of Native American folklore was wildly popular in the mid- to late-19th century, and is still heralded as the first truly American epic; this quirky and unassuming, volunteer-oriented community orchestra, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Victoria Gau, is working to rekindle interest in this peculiar slice of American cultural history by reviewing a few of the better known musical compositions it inspired — chiefly, Frederick Delius’s passionate and longing tone poem Hiawatha (circa 1888), Afro-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “lucious, rich, and sensual” The Song of Hiawatha (1898), and Antonin Dvořák’s beloved Symphony No. 9, From the New World (1893)(4/2, Lang Theatre)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Rd.

Tysons, Va.

703-343-7651

www.capitalonehall.com

Side by Side: Virginia Chamber Orchestra and William & Mary Symphony — David Grandis, music director of the Virginia Chamber Orchestra and director of orchestras at the College of William and Mary, leads a program of Brahms’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 featuring soloist Sarah Russell-Hunter, violin, and Saint-Saëns’s Morceau de concert featuring soloist Lydia Doughty, French horn (3/25)

THE CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY OF WASHINGTON

202-244-3669

www.choralarts.org

Eric Whitacre’s The Sacred Veil — The most recent collaboration between Whitacre and poet/lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri tells an intimate story of life, love, and loss, based on Silvestri’s loss of his wife and the mother of their two children to ovarian cancer, although she’s not mentioned by name; Joel Rinsema conducts the hour-long work (5/6, Live! at 10th & G)

THE CITY CHOIR OF WASHINGTON

202-495-1613

www.thecitychoirofwashington.org

From Grief to Hope — Music by Grammy-winning film composer Sharon Farber paired with the mournful-turned-triumphant Cantata BWV 21 by Johann Sebastian Bach, both tapping into the human need for hope in times of grave despair, in a program featuring a full orchestra and traditional Middle Eastern instruments, plus special guests Suzanne Karpov, soprano, Jacob Perry, Jr., tenor, and Ian Pomerantz, bass-baritone and cantor (3/26, Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd. NW)

THE CLARICE

Gildenhorn Recital Hall

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

theclarice.umd.edu

Masterful Strings : The Nightingale’s Sonata — Thomas Wolf will read passages from his 2019 book, a profile of pioneering female violinist Lea Luboshutz, who was also a founder of the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music, interspersed with movements from Cesar Frank’s Violin and Piano Sonata, a work championed by Luboshutz and here featuring soloists Irina Muresanu, violin, and Daniel Del Pino, piano (3/27)

CONGRESSIONAL CHORUS

202-629-3140

www.congressionalchorus.org

Of Sight & Sound — A co-production with Capital City Symphony (5/13, Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW)

— A co-production with Capital City Symphony (5/13, Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW) Homecoming — The organization’s American Youth Chorus take to the stage for the first time in five years with renewed vigor and a refined treble sound courtesy of its new leader, Jonathon Hampton; the return of the ensemble, comprised of fourth through eighth graders, will be celebrated as part of a heartwarming program bolstered by adult voices from across the Chorus family, namely the NorthEast Senior Singers and the a cappella Congressional Chorus Chamber Ensemble (6/3, Live at 10th & G, 945 G St. NW)

D.C.’S DIFFERENT DRUMMERS

202-403-3669

www.dcdd.org

April Fools Concert — A Night of Satire and Smiles, and music destined to make you laugh (4/1, Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW)

THE EMBASSY SERIES

202-625-2361

www.embassyseries.org

Ensemble MidtVest — This Danish ensemble is hardly a traditional, tradition-bound chamber music organization, instead advocating for more innovation in the genre, its performance, and its presentation. In D.C., they’ll perform works by their compatriots Bent Sørensen and Carl Nielsen as well as Brahms from the theater of a historic mansion near the White House housing a private club supporting the arts and arts writing; a post-concert Danish-style dinner buffet is included (3/22, Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St. NW)

FAIRFAX SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

GMU Center for the Arts Concert Hall

Fairfax, Va.

703-563-1990

www.fairfaxsymphony.org

George Li, piano — Soloist joins for a soaring classical music program led by Music Director Christopher Zimmerman that has as its centerpiece Li’s staggering virtuosic rendering of Rachmaninoff’s immortal Piano Concerto No. 2, nodding to the 150th anniversary of the Russian romantic composer’s birth, which is bookended with a pair of Sir Edward Elgar’s rousing masterpieces, graduation staple Pomp and Circumstance and the passion-filled Symphony No. 1 (4/22)

FOLGER CONSORT

St. Mark’s Capitol Hill

301 A St. SE

202-544-7077

www.folger.edu

Shakespeare in Step and Song — A concert of music drawn from and inspired by Shakespeare and his era, from the “uniquely English broken consort” style of three plucked stringed instruments, to the distinctly American genre of bluegrass that clearly derived from the earlier style (3/17-19)

GAY MEN’S CHORUS OF WASHINGTON, D.C.

202-293-1548

gmcw.org

Youth Invasion — Led by C. Paul Heins, the GenOUT Youth Chorus returns for its annual concert giving voice to the identities and experiences of LGBTQ and allied youth (4/29, THEARC)

— Led by C. Paul Heins, the GenOUT Youth Chorus returns for its annual concert giving voice to the identities and experiences of LGBTQ and allied youth (4/29, THEARC) Spring A-Cher — This year’s fundraising affair has all the usual ingredients, from dinner and open-bar reception, to live and silent auctions, to special presentations and the Harmony Award ceremony, plus the original winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and longtime Cher impersonator Chad Michaels as its special guest celebrity (5/13, The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC, 1150 22nd St. NW)

— This year’s fundraising affair has all the usual ingredients, from dinner and open-bar reception, to live and silent auctions, to special presentations and the Harmony Award ceremony, plus the original winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and longtime Cher impersonator Chad Michaels as its special guest celebrity (5/13, The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC, 1150 22nd St. NW) Dolly — The Season of Phenomenal Women draws to a close with a salute to every queer person’s favorite country music legend, that most inspirational of humans, Dolly Parton (6/3-4, Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

4373 Mason Pond Dr.

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-2787

cfa.gmu.edu

Daniel Hope and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra — Violin luminary returns with the Swiss ensemble to perform the program America, revealing the charisma of American music and celebrating the U.S.’s most recognizable tunes from across the 20th century (4/2)

— Violin luminary returns with the Swiss ensemble to perform the program America, revealing the charisma of American music and celebrating the U.S.’s most recognizable tunes from across the 20th century (4/2) Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Mozart and Friends — Exploring Mozart’s masterpieces as well as those created by his influences, such as Joseph Haydn, and those he influenced, namely Ludwig Beethoven (4/16)

— Exploring Mozart’s masterpieces as well as those created by his influences, such as Joseph Haydn, and those he influenced, namely Ludwig Beethoven (4/16) Mason Opera: Die Fledermaus (4/29-30)

(4/29-30) Mason Symphony Orchestra Concert (5/7)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Merchant Hall

Manassas, Va.

703-993-7759

www.hyltoncenter.org

Manassas Chorale: With One Voice — The chorale teams up with the Voices United Workshop Choir, a guest clinician, and a lively orchestra for this annual concert of sacred music, including a final piece to be performed with a whopping 150 musicians (3/18)

— The chorale teams up with the Voices United Workshop Choir, a guest clinician, and a lively orchestra for this annual concert of sacred music, including a final piece to be performed with a whopping 150 musicians (3/18) Matinee Idylls: Leo Sushansky and Michelle Lundy — “Strings will sing in this stunning concert,” featuring duets spanning a wide array of genres and performed by harpist Lundy, a founding member of the Beau Soir Ensemble, and violinist Sushansky, artistic director of the National Chamber Ensemble; concert can also be enjoyed with lunch option (4/12, Jacquemin Family Foundation Rehearsal Hall)

— “Strings will sing in this stunning concert,” featuring duets spanning a wide array of genres and performed by harpist Lundy, a founding member of the Beau Soir Ensemble, and violinist Sushansky, artistic director of the National Chamber Ensemble; concert can also be enjoyed with lunch option (4/12, Jacquemin Family Foundation Rehearsal Hall) Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin and Grieg: A Musical Friendship — Prepare to get swept up by the enchanting music and the fascinating stories of the two beloved Romantic composers (4/23)

— Prepare to get swept up by the enchanting music and the fascinating stories of the two beloved Romantic composers (4/23) Manassas Symphony Orchestra: Aspirations — Alexander Bernstein, an internationally acclaimed young soloist who is also a professor of piano at Shenandoah Conservatory, is featured at the symphony’s season finale, where he’ll perform Edward MacDowell’s Piano Concerto No. 1, as part of a program of American composers also including Leonard Bernstein and William Grant Still (5/6)

— Alexander Bernstein, an internationally acclaimed young soloist who is also a professor of piano at Shenandoah Conservatory, is featured at the symphony’s season finale, where he’ll perform Edward MacDowell’s Piano Concerto No. 1, as part of a program of American composers also including Leonard Bernstein and William Grant Still (5/6) Virginia Opera: 2023 Spring Gala — The premier fundraising event of the season offers a lively cocktail hour and elegant dinner paired with wine, a Silent Auction, and last but not least, live performances by Virginia Opera stars (5/6, Ballard Postma Studio)

— The premier fundraising event of the season offers a lively cocktail hour and elegant dinner paired with wine, a Silent Auction, and last but not least, live performances by Virginia Opera stars (5/6, Ballard Postma Studio) Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra — “How to Opera: Overtures, Arias, and Recitatives” (5/14)

— “How to Opera: Overtures, Arias, and Recitatives” (5/14) Manassas Chorale: From Sea to Shining Sea — Patriotic music honoring the nation’s veterans and featuring the Chorale’s ensemble, orchestra, and the Greater Manassas Children’s Choir (6/2)

THE IN SERIES

202-204-7763

www.inseries.org

I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky — A new production of a seminal collaboration between composer John Adams and poet June Jordan, an opera/musical theater hybrid they refer to as a “song-play,” and also the first new staging since its 1995 premiere starring Audra McDonald, telling the story of the aftermath of the Northridge earthquake that rocked Los Angeles one year earlier and the issues of race, gender, and migration it raised; featuring Judy Yannini, Daniel J. Smith, and Shana Oshiro and directed by the IN Series’ Timothy Nelson (4/14-16, Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St.; 4/21-22, 4/29-30, Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Derek Gripper — Virtuoso classical guitarist who’s astounded his fellow string players and everyone else besides with his groundbreaking playing technique that evokes the West African kora, and the South African’s unprecedented original music creates links between such disparate composers as J.S. Bach, Arvo Pärt, Baaba Maal (3/25, Millennium Stage)

— Virtuoso classical guitarist who’s astounded his fellow string players and everyone else besides with his groundbreaking playing technique that evokes the West African kora, and the South African’s unprecedented original music creates links between such disparate composers as J.S. Bach, Arvo Pärt, Baaba Maal (3/25, Millennium Stage) Tenor Lawrence Brownlee and Pianist Kevin J. Miller — A recital presented by Vocal Arts DC (3/26, Terrace Theater)

(4/27, Millennium) Isidore String Quartet — The winners of the prestigious 2022 Banff International String Competition perform in the REACH in this special Fortas Chamber Music Concert (4/27, Justice Forum)

— A show marking the orchestra’s new recording of the same name, meaning Tango Without Borders in English, and featuring 30 musicians, including Javier Sanchez and Heyni Solera on bandoneons, Ariel Pirotti on piano, and a slew of international tango dancers, coming together to celebrate the diversity and virtuosity of tango music across the Americas (5/20, Terrace) Kennedy Center Chamber Players: Summer Concert — A program of Brahms’s Quintet No. 2 in G major, Stephen Jaffe’s String Quartet No. 2, and Frank Bridge’s Lament for two violas, performed by violinists Heather LeDoux Green and Marina Aikawa, violists Daniel Foster and Abigail Evans Kreuzer, and cellist David Hardy (6/11, Terrace)

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Coolidge Auditorium

10 First St. SE

202-707-8000

www.loc.gov/concerts

Richard O’Neill, viola, and Jeremy Denk, piano — Longtime chamber partners, this adventurous duo offer a program of landmark works for the viola, with O’Neill playing the 1690 Tuscan-Medici viola, on loan to the Library from the Tuscan Corporation and one of only a handful of Stradivari violas in existence (3/27)

— Longtime chamber partners, this adventurous duo offer a program of landmark works for the viola, with O’Neill playing the 1690 Tuscan-Medici viola, on loan to the Library from the Tuscan Corporation and one of only a handful of Stradivari violas in existence (3/27) Immanuel Wilkins Quartet — Saxophonist and composer is a vital voice in a new generation of jazz thinkers (3/31)

— Saxophonist and composer is a vital voice in a new generation of jazz thinkers (3/31) Wild Up — L.A.-based ensemble plays music by Felipe Lara, Anthony Braxton, and Jürg Frey alongside works by the maverick composer Julius Eastman (4/1)

— L.A.-based ensemble plays music by Felipe Lara, Anthony Braxton, and Jürg Frey alongside works by the maverick composer Julius Eastman (4/1) Mingus Dynasty Quintet — In collaboration with DC JazzFest, a celebration of the 100th birth year and legacy of the virtuoso bassist, bandleader, and prolific composer Mingus (4/14)

— In collaboration with DC JazzFest, a celebration of the 100th birth year and legacy of the virtuoso bassist, bandleader, and prolific composer Mingus (4/14) Harlem Quartet w/Michael Brown, piano — Grammy-winning ensemble perform a program demonstrating the versatility of the string quartet and piano, with music from Beach, ​​López-Gavilán, Strayhorn, von Schauroth, Mendelssohn, and Schumann (4/21)

— Grammy-winning ensemble perform a program demonstrating the versatility of the string quartet and piano, with music from Beach, ​​López-Gavilán, Strayhorn, von Schauroth, Mendelssohn, and Schumann (4/21) Takt Trio, Program 1 — A performance of the horn trio by György Ligeti to mark the composer’s 100th anniversary, alongside Marcos Balter’s new chamber piece for horn trio, co-commissioned by the Library’s, and Hilda Paredes’s Koan (4/27)

— A performance of the horn trio by György Ligeti to mark the composer’s 100th anniversary, alongside Marcos Balter’s new chamber piece for horn trio, co-commissioned by the Library’s, and Hilda Paredes’s Koan (4/27) Takt Trio, Program II — As a bonus matinée concert, the Brahms horn trio is performed alongside the classic 20th-century work it inspired: György Ligeti’s horn trio (4/29)

— As a bonus matinée concert, the Brahms horn trio is performed alongside the classic 20th-century work it inspired: György Ligeti’s horn trio (4/29) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Chad Hoopes, violin — Honoring the legacy of conductor Andre Kostelanetz with a program featuring Hoopes performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, Jannina Norpoth’s arrangement of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and a new commission from acclaimed film and concert composer Danny Elfman (5/4)

— Honoring the legacy of conductor Andre Kostelanetz with a program featuring Hoopes performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, Jannina Norpoth’s arrangement of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and a new commission from acclaimed film and concert composer Danny Elfman (5/4) Cecile McLorin Salvant Quintet — Three-time Grammy winner and MacArthur Fellow performs music from her recent project Ghost Song, a mix of original songs and covers on themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning (5/12)

— Three-time Grammy winner and MacArthur Fellow performs music from her recent project Ghost Song, a mix of original songs and covers on themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning (5/12) Signum Quartet — German ensemble performs Franz Schubert’s masterpiece, Death and the Maiden, along with works by Haydn, Priaulx Rainier, and Matthijs van Dijk (5/19)

— German ensemble performs Franz Schubert’s masterpiece, Death and the Maiden, along with works by Haydn, Priaulx Rainier, and Matthijs van Dijk (5/19) Bill Charlap Trio, Jon Faddis, trumpet, and Samara Joy, vocals — Part of the Library’s “Salute to Strayhorn” celebration, honoring the gay right-hand-man to Duke Ellington, composer Billy Strayhorn, the Trio, joined by two partners, including this year’s Grammy winner for Best New Artist, performs Strayhorn’s unforgettable songs, as well as some piano solos (6/8)

NATIONAL CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

703-276-6701

www.nationalchamberensemble.org

Marvelous European Masters — The centerpiece of this grand season finale concert will be Antonin Dvořák’s sublime Piano Quintet in A Major featuring a string quartet paired with piano, one of the greatest examples of late Romantic chamber music (5/27, Gunston Arts Center – Theater 1)

NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC

Music Center at Strathmore

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-493-9283

www.nationalphilharmonic.org

NatPhil Chamber Series: Bonds & Price — Curated by Concertmaster Laura Colgate, a program featuring five compositions by Florence Price, including Hold Fast to Dreams, Summer Moon, and the unfinished String Quartet in G Major, and four by Margaret Bonds, from Women Have Loved Before as I Love Now (Sonnet XXVI) and Hyacinth, presented in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Institute (3/26, Mexican Cultural Institute)

— Curated by Concertmaster Laura Colgate, a program featuring five compositions by Florence Price, including Hold Fast to Dreams, Summer Moon, and the unfinished String Quartet in G Major, and four by Margaret Bonds, from Women Have Loved Before as I Love Now (Sonnet XXVI) and Hyacinth, presented in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Institute (3/26, Mexican Cultural Institute) Beethoven’s Seventh — Past and present collide in a performance of contemporary works, including Valerie Coleman’s Umoja, Anthem for Unity for Orchestra, with classical masterpieces such as Florence Price’s sweeping, melodic Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring soloist Melissa White; led by Gajewski, the program culminates in Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers, incorporating a harmonic structure from Beethoven’s ebullient, optimistic Seventh Symphony, which will be performed to contextualize Simon’s work as well as the works of Coleman and Price (4/15)

— Past and present collide in a performance of contemporary works, including Valerie Coleman’s Umoja, Anthem for Unity for Orchestra, with classical masterpieces such as Florence Price’s sweeping, melodic Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring soloist Melissa White; led by Gajewski, the program culminates in Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers, incorporating a harmonic structure from Beethoven’s ebullient, optimistic Seventh Symphony, which will be performed to contextualize Simon’s work as well as the works of Coleman and Price (4/15) When I Fall in Love: The Music of Nat King Cole — NatPhil Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier leads a tribute to the smoothest of crooners featuring Tony-nominee and Grammy- and Emmy-winning performer Chris Jackson (Hamilton, In The Heights), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), and duo piano team Steven Mann and Ray Wong (4/27, Capital One Hall)

— NatPhil Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier leads a tribute to the smoothest of crooners featuring Tony-nominee and Grammy- and Emmy-winning performer Chris Jackson (Hamilton, In The Heights), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), and duo piano team Steven Mann and Ray Wong (4/27, Capital One Hall) Cosmic Cycles — Gajewski leads a program in partnership with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and presenting the world premiere of a new symphonic suite from Henry Dehlinger that will be performed against a backdrop of out-of-this-world images, animations, and groundbreaking visualizations (5/11, Capital One Hall; 5/13, Music Center)

— Gajewski leads a program in partnership with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and presenting the world premiere of a new symphonic suite from Henry Dehlinger that will be performed against a backdrop of out-of-this-world images, animations, and groundbreaking visualizations (5/11, Capital One Hall; 5/13, Music Center) NatPhil Chamber Series: Cello Choir (5/21)

(5/21) Carmina Burana + Hailstork’s Fifth Symphony — The world premiere of Adolphus Hailstork’s Symphony No. 5 will be performed in its entirety for the first time at a season-concluding concert capped by the grandeur and drama of Carl Orff’s most famous work for orchestra, also featuring the National Philharmonic Chorale and guest soloists (6/4)

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” / Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 — Tchaikovsky’s glorious, heartbreaking final symphony is performed on a double bill program with pianist Sir Stephen Hough performing “the Mt. Everest of the concerto repertoire” (3/23-25)

— Tchaikovsky’s glorious, heartbreaking final symphony is performed on a double bill program with pianist Sir Stephen Hough performing “the Mt. Everest of the concerto repertoire” (3/23-25) Midori plays Korngold / Kevin John Edusei conducts Ravel — Visionary artist, educator, and Kennedy Center Honoree performs Korngold’s glamorous, glittering Violin Concerto, an extraordinary fusion of Hollywood and Old Vienna, as part of a program also featuring kaleidoscopic works by Maurice Ravel and Samy Moussa (3/31-4/1)

— Visionary artist, educator, and Kennedy Center Honoree performs Korngold’s glamorous, glittering Violin Concerto, an extraordinary fusion of Hollywood and Old Vienna, as part of a program also featuring kaleidoscopic works by Maurice Ravel and Samy Moussa (3/31-4/1) NSO Family Concert: This Is the Rope: A Story from the Great Migration — A world premiere featuring Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson reading onstage, accompanied by brand-new music performed by the orchestra led by Kyle Dickson and Quinn Mason (4/2)

— A world premiere featuring Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson reading onstage, accompanied by brand-new music performed by the orchestra led by Kyle Dickson and Quinn Mason (4/2) Gianandrea Noseda & Daniil Trifonov Return — After their critically acclaimed collaboration at the NSO’s Season Opening Gala, the pair reunite for two programs featuring celebrated Russian Piano Concertos, Stravinsky’s revolutionary ballet The Firebird and George Walker’s Sinfonia No. 4 (4/13-15)

— After their critically acclaimed collaboration at the NSO’s Season Opening Gala, the pair reunite for two programs featuring celebrated Russian Piano Concertos, Stravinsky’s revolutionary ballet The Firebird and George Walker’s Sinfonia No. 4 (4/13-15) Songs of Separation & Romeo and Juliet — NSO Music Director Gianandrea Noseda leads a program inspired by the written word, including Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite and Berio’s timeless Folk Songs, plus the two works referenced in the program’s title: Tchaikovsky’s open-hearted rendering of Shakespeare’s classic romantic tragedy and a world premiere from Carlos Simon featuring mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges (4/21-23)

— NSO Music Director Gianandrea Noseda leads a program inspired by the written word, including Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite and Berio’s timeless Folk Songs, plus the two works referenced in the program’s title: Tchaikovsky’s open-hearted rendering of Shakespeare’s classic romantic tragedy and a world premiere from Carlos Simon featuring mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges (4/21-23) Noseda conducts Schubert & Mendelssohn / NSO Horns play Schumann — Schumann’s unique and dazzling Konzertstück for Four Horns is “the horn-playing equivalent of running a four-minute mile,” on a program also including Mendelssohn’s ever-popular Overture to The Hebrides and Schubert’s infectiously fun Symphony No. 3 (4/27-29)

— Schumann’s unique and dazzling Konzertstück for Four Horns is “the horn-playing equivalent of running a four-minute mile,” on a program also including Mendelssohn’s ever-popular Overture to The Hebrides and Schubert’s infectiously fun Symphony No. 3 (4/27-29) NSO at The Anthem: Live Music Trivia! — Teams of any size are encouraged to come and flaunt their knowledge across all genres in this “name that tune” music trivia game backed by the full orchestra (5/2)

— Teams of any size are encouraged to come and flaunt their knowledge across all genres in this “name that tune” music trivia game backed by the full orchestra (5/2) Cirque de la Symphonie — Jugglers, aerialists, contortionists, strongment, and more wow audiences with their breathtaking and lively high-flying displays as the orchestra plays (5/4-6)

— Jugglers, aerialists, contortionists, strongment, and more wow audiences with their breathtaking and lively high-flying displays as the orchestra plays (5/4-6) George Walker & Beethoven’s Seventh and Eighth Symphonies — The compact, complex final sinfonia by Walker, a D.C. native and the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, bookended by two glorious Beethoven symphonies (5/12-13)

— The compact, complex final sinfonia by Walker, a D.C. native and the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, bookended by two glorious Beethoven symphonies (5/12-13) William Grant Still & Beethoven’s “Pastoral” — Harlem Renaissance master Still’s colorful Second Symphony combines African spiritual themes with Western classical music, on a program with a Beethoven symphony that gently transports the audience to the Viennese countryside (5/19-20)

— Harlem Renaissance master Still’s colorful Second Symphony combines African spiritual themes with Western classical music, on a program with a Beethoven symphony that gently transports the audience to the Viennese countryside (5/19-20) George Walker & Beethoven’s Second Symphony — Walker’s mysterious and hopeful Sinfonia No. 2 is paired with Beethoven’s rebellious and intense Second as well as two of the German giant’s most famous overtures (5/24-25)

— Walker’s mysterious and hopeful Sinfonia No. 2 is paired with Beethoven’s rebellious and intense Second as well as two of the German giant’s most famous overtures (5/24-25) George Walker & Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — Walker’s exhilarating Sinfonia No. 3 and Beethoven’s grand, emotional Ninth, the symphony by which all others are measured, performed with members and featured vocalists of the Washington Chorus (6/1-3)

— Walker’s exhilarating Sinfonia No. 3 and Beethoven’s grand, emotional Ninth, the symphony by which all others are measured, performed with members and featured vocalists of the Washington Chorus (6/1-3) Joseph Young conducts Romeo and Juliet / Michelle Cann plays Florence Price — Two of today’s brightest classical stars make their NSO debuts, Young of the Berkeley Symphony conducting Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers and selections from Prokofiev’s score, and Cann performing Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement (6/8-10)

— Two of today’s brightest classical stars make their NSO debuts, Young of the Berkeley Symphony conducting Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers and selections from Prokofiev’s score, and Cann performing Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement (6/8-10) DECLASSIFIED: Ben Folds Presents — A “part concert, part party” event that defies the traditional classical music presentation (6/9)

— A “part concert, part party” event that defies the traditional classical music presentation (6/9) Between Us… featuring Anoushka Shankar — The boundary-breaking sitar player, producer, film composer, and activist joins to perform dazzling arrangements of her music (6/14)

— The boundary-breaking sitar player, producer, film composer, and activist joins to perform dazzling arrangements of her music (6/14) What’s Going On NOW — A 50th Anniversary commemoration of Marvin Gaye’s album with music, spoken word poetry, and special guests (6/16-17)

— A 50th Anniversary commemoration of Marvin Gaye’s album with music, spoken word poetry, and special guests (6/16-17) An Evening with Yolanda Adams — “First Lady of Modern Gospel” showcases her pioneering blend of modern gospel, R&B, and jazz with the NSO under Dr. Henry Panion III (6/20-21)

— “First Lady of Modern Gospel” showcases her pioneering blend of modern gospel, R&B, and jazz with the NSO under Dr. Henry Panion III (6/20-21) Music of Star Wars — A selection of music from the original Star Wars films and Rogue One (6/23-25)

— A selection of music from the original Star Wars films and Rogue One (6/23-25) Devonté Hynes — Grammy-nominated singer shows off his symphonic voice with the NSO (6/28)

— Grammy-nominated singer shows off his symphonic voice with the NSO (6/28) An Evening with Natalie Merchant — Keep Your Courage Tour from the former lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs performing her unique, lush newest album live with the NSO (6/30-7/1)

NEW ORCHESTRA OF WASHINGTON

240-235-5088

www.neworchestraofwashington.org

Beethoven Five — Hernandez-Valdez will lead the musicians of NOW, an idiosyncratic small chamber ensemble, in a one-night-only concert in the Kennedy Center’s “acoustically unmatched” Terrace Theater, the better from which to appreciate the beauty of Brahms’ beloved Violin Concerto, rendered by soloist Miray Ito, the transformative power of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, and the violent mood and dissonance of Étienne Méhul’s Symphony No. 1 in G minor. The latter is a largely forgotten composition originating in the same year as Beethoven’s Fifth and with uncannily striking similarities to that most iconic of symphonies, particularly in how close the French composer’s last movement resembles Beethoven’s first, from the restlessness and sense of minor-key foreboding all the way down to the four-note motif that is a hallmark of both; speaking of, Brahms very well may have intended the cheerful four-note motif of his concerto’s last movement to be a sly riff on Beethoven’s signature (4/15, Kennedy Center Terrace Theater)

THE PHILLIPS COLLECTION

Music Room

1600 21th St. NW

202-974-6832

www.phillipscollection.org

Danbi Um, violin, and Amy Yang, piano — An artist member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center makes her debut at the Phillips with a world-class collaborative pianist for a suite of iconic works from the 19th and 20th centuries; in-person sold out, livestream available (3/26)

SHRIVER HALL

3400 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-516-7164

www.shriverconcerts.org

Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Dörken Trio — A rare U.S. tour from Grammy-nominated ensemble including violinist Christian, cellist Tanja, and pianist Dörken and featuring Schubert’s radiant B-flat Trio (3/26)

STRATHMORE

The Music Center

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra: Two Romantics-Brahms & Prokofiev — If anything, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 is too romantic, and Brahms’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major, sometimes referred to as the composer’s “Pastoral” symphony, too smooth and relaxed; together, the lyrical works radiate energy and optimism, and ultimately complement the third work in the program, Behzad Ranjbaran’s Esther, which explores the connections between the music and mysticism of Persian mythology and the biblical story of its title (4/2)

— San Francisco Bay Area classical wind quintet is devoted to expanding the boundaries of classical music through performance and advocacy of work exclusively created by Latinx composers (5/25, Mansion) Montgomery County Youth Orchestra: All-Star String Institute (7/10)

URBANARIAS

www.urbanarias.org

Inbox Zero — Local, innovative opera company presents a staged reading with director Dennis Whitehead Darling and performer Keith Phares and featuring members of Inscape Chamber Orchestra conducted by UrbanArias’s founder Robert Wood. The focus is its latest commission, part of a series exploring the degrading effects of commerce and class in contemporary society from composer Peter Hilliard and librettist Matt Boresi (following Blue Viola and The Last American Hammer). With a title referring to the corporate technique of keeping one’s email inbox empty, Inbox Zero focuses on an everyday American who inadvertently gets caught up in an email “advance-fee scam,” eventually freeing himself with an epiphany about, “how the pursuit of fortune makes fools of us all, and how the hustler can become the hustled” (5/4, Arena’s Keegan Theatre)

WASHINGTON BACH CONSORT

202-429-2121

www.bachconsort.org

Vocal Polyphony: Thomaskantors and the German Motet — Artistic Director Dana T. Marsh conducts a performance including featured vocalists of Johann Hermann Schein’s motet series Fontana d’Israel, among the most important of the 17th century, with music exquisitely crafted to its biblical text (3/31, Live! At 10th & G; 4/1, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Alexandria)

— Longstanding series helps the organization keep the music of Johann Sebastian Bach in circulation in the community, with its monthly schedule of two performances at two different churches, presented for free over lunch Mass in B Minor | The Foundation — The season ends with featured soloists drawing out the immense power of the organization’s signature work, Bach’s masterpiece, among the greatest musical compositions in any tradition, and one serving as a limitless reservoir of comfort and balm for the soul (4/30, National Presbyterian Church)

WASHINGTON PERFORMING ARTS

202-785-9727

www.washingtonperformingarts.org

Charles Richard-Hamelin — The rising-star Québecois virtuoso devotes his Hayes Piano Series recital to an all-Chopin program, which will suit everyone just fine considering his two awards at Warsaw’s prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition (4/2, Kennedy Center Terrace Theater)

— Two eminent Grammy winners perform the music of Rachmaninoff in honor of the 150th anniversary of his birth as part of a program boasting both solo piano and vocal works (5/10, Kennedy Center Concert Hall) Geneva Lewis, violin, Evren Ozel, piano — A debut for this rising-star violinist from New Zealand performing a centuries-spanning program celebrating the concept of “home” (5/14, Kennedy Center Terrace Theater)

THE WASHINGTON CHORUS

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

202-342-6221

www.thewashingtonchorus.org

Free at Last: A Musical Tribute to Dr. King’s Legacy — Dr. Eugene Rogers, the organization’s artistic director, leads a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech with a performance of Undine Smith Moore’s 16-part oratorio Scenes from the Life of a Martyr and the Duruflé Requiem (4/4)

— Dr. Eugene Rogers, the organization’s artistic director, leads a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech with a performance of Undine Smith Moore’s 16-part oratorio Scenes from the Life of a Martyr and the Duruflé Requiem (4/4) Beethoven’s 9th Symphony — Rogers and members of the chorus join the National Symphony Orchestra under Gianandrea Noseda to perform the classic symphony (6/1-3)

WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN PHILHARMONIC

703-799-8229

www.wmpamusic.org

Rebecca Bryant Novak, guest conductor, and featuring Emad Zolfaghari, viola — Capped by Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” the March program, with guest conductor Novak, the associate conductor of the National Philharmonic, also includes Jessie Montgomery’s Strum, Arturo Marque’s Conga del Fuego Nuevo, and Béla Bartók’s Viola Concerto featuring soloist Zolfaghari, a Toronto-based instrumentalist and a student at the Curtis Institute of Music, which accepted him at the tender age of 16 — which was only two years ago (3/26, George Washington Masonic National Memorial, 101 Callahan Dr., Alexandria)

WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA

Kennedy Center Opera House

202-295-2400

www.kennedy-center.org

The Ice Cream Truck Is Broken! & Other Emotional Arias — Renée Fleming and inaugural Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Williams host this family-friendly event exploring our strongest emotions through one of the world’s most dramatic genres and featuring Washington National Opera Cafritz Young Artists. This Kennedy Center and WNO world-premiere commission also includes another new WNO commission, Don’t Let the Pigeon Sing Up Late! by Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon, marking The Pigeon’s dramatic opera debut (4/22-23, Eisenhower Theater)

— Puccini’s tribute to bohemian Paris comes to life in a striking production, directed by Peter Kazaras, featuring grand sets evoking the city of love and a heralded international cast led by Gabriella Reyes as Mimi and Migran Agadzhanyan as Rodolfo, and featuring Jacqueline Echols as Musetta, Gihoon Kim as Marcello, Blake Denson as Schaunard, and Peixin Chen as Colline (5/13-27, Opera House) 2023 WNO Opera Gala — A special pre-performance cocktail reception on The River Plaza and a celebratory reception in The REACH immediately following the opening night performance of La bohème (5/13)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

National String Symphonia — Celebrating 10 years as a fully professional symphonic string orchestra by performing a concert featuring some of the most popular selections over the past decade (4/22, New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick)

— Celebrating 10 years as a fully professional symphonic string orchestra by performing a concert featuring some of the most popular selections over the past decade (4/22, New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick) Frederick Symphony Orchestra: “Broadway and Beyond” — “The Best of Broadway and the Silver Screen,” including tunes from Broadway classics The King and I, Phantom of the Opera, and Fiddler on the Roof and selections from Hollywood hits including the James Bond movies and The Lord of the Rings, all performed by this community orchestra composed of professionally trained musicians (4/30)

— “The Best of Broadway and the Silver Screen,” including tunes from Broadway classics The King and I, Phantom of the Opera, and Fiddler on the Roof and selections from Hollywood hits including the James Bond movies and The Lord of the Rings, all performed by this community orchestra composed of professionally trained musicians (4/30) FCPS Elementary Honors Chorus — Fifth graders who made it through auditions to represent each public elementary school in the county rehearse weekly with their school music teachers until the day before the concert, when all 150 selected students meet their fellow chorus members and guest conductor (5/3)

WOLF TRAP

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

877-WOLFTRAP

www.wolftrap.org

National Symphony Orchestra: The Planets in HD (7/7)

(7/7) NSO: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert (7/8)

(7/8) NSO: Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert — The composer conducts the orchestra performing from his scores to iconic Studio Ghibli films including My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away as scenes from the films screen overhead (7/14-15)

— The composer conducts the orchestra performing from his scores to iconic Studio Ghibli films including My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away as scenes from the films screen overhead (7/14-15) NSO: Jurassic Park in Concert (7/22)

(7/22) NSO: Hilary Hahn plays Brahms — Three-time Grammy-winning superstar violinist joins for Brahms’s Violin Concerto, while Alpesh Chauhan leads the NSO in Tchaikovsky’s emotional Fourth Symphony (8/4)

— Three-time Grammy-winning superstar violinist joins for Brahms’s Violin Concerto, while Alpesh Chauhan leads the NSO in Tchaikovsky’s emotional Fourth Symphony (8/4) NSO Pops: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (8/5)

(8/5) Wolf Trap Opera: Don Giovanni — Often considered the greatest opera ever composed, Mozart’s masterpiece combines comedy, drama, and supernatural elements to capture the downfall of a serial womanizer and themes of amorality, power, and justice, a production starring Cory McGee in the title role opposite Renée Richardson as Donna Anna, accompanied by the Wolf Trap Orchestra conducted by Stephanie Rhodes Russell (8/11)

For more classical and choral music highlights throughout the year, subscribe to Metro Weekly’s online magazine. Click here to subscribe for free now.