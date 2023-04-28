The Red, White And Royal Blue Movie Has a Release Date

After what may seem like a long time to those who loved the book, the first of what will likely be many teasers for the upcoming film Red, White and Royal Blue has been shared.

Sure, it’s only a poster, but it still has fans excited and anxious for the end of summer to arrive.

The charming teaser, posted on Twitter, gives fans of the story a tantalizing look at what’s to come.

The poster features a pair of crossed legs, with one wearing Union Jack socks, while the other dons a pair that are designed with stars and stripes – an easy, visual way to show one is British while the other is American.

The poster also confirmed that the movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on August 11. A trailer wasn’t unveiled, but that will surely be shared in the coming weeks.

The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the American of the pair, while Nicholas Galitzine will appear as Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor – an excessively British name if there ever was one.

The cast is also set to include Uma Thurman as President of the United States Ellen Claremont (Alex’s mother), and Stephen Fry – likely as someone on the British side.

Perez is perhaps best remembered for his parts in both of The Kissing Booth sequels. For his part, Galitzine may be best known for portraying Prince Robert in the 2021 live-action Cinderella, which also starred Camila Cabello and Billy Porter.

Red, White and Royal Blue is directed by Matthew López, who won a Tony for writing The Inheritance, a play which took Broadway by storm and which reached millions with its LGBTQ themes and characters.

The film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

Red, White and Royal Blue tells the story of two young men from opposite sides of the ocean, but who come from similar political backgrounds.

Claremont-Diaz is the son of the President of the United States, while Prince Henry is the son of the British monarch. From the outset, they are not exactly fans of one another, but when a scandal makes them work with one another in a contrived PR play that turns into a love affair, it could have disastrous results for both the American and British governments.

The film adaptation of Red, White and Royal Blue will hopefully remain true to the book, which became a rare phenomenon.

The movie will surely end up as a delightful little romantic comedy, and it’s the kind of coming-of-age story that shows that love can come from unexpected places and that people can learn to understand and accept each other despite their differences — which is exactly what many young people need these days.