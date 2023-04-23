Watch Sasha Colby Learn She’s Won The Crown

By now, pretty much everyone who follows RuPaul’s Drag Race has caught the finale of season — and if you haven’t yet, we’re not sorry for the spoiler. It’s been long enough!

On Friday, April 14, Sasha Colby was crowned as the winner of the latest season in what many fans agree was the right choice.

The trans drag legend was long expected to take home the grand prize, but that doesn’t mean her coming out on top is no less thrilling to see.

Super fans of the show know that what is shown on TV isn’t the whole story when it comes to the crowning of a winner on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In order to keep the real winner a secret, all possible outcomes are filmed during the finale taping. So, somewhere out there is footage of Anetra being crowned as well, though it will likely never see the light of day.

None of the queens know who wins until the rest of the world does, which makes that night even more exciting for all involved.

Each season, World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, sets up a special event for the finalists and a few lucky viewers. As the finale winds down, the remaining queens (and those who came very close, but didn’t quite make it to the top two) come together and watch the results live.

One of the best moments each year on RuPaul’s Drag Race is when the winning queen finds out she’s just made herstory…and thankfully, the company releases this footage not long after the show concludes.

The video of Sasha Colby learning her fate is heartwarming and incredibly emotional.

She is clearly overcome, and her closest competitors — Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooke, and Luxx Noir London — are all over the moon happy for her. Colby takes a moment to feel her feelings before leaning in and telling the runner-up how much she loves her. Then, in true form for someone as regal as she, Colby confirms to all the queens with her that competing with them was an honor.

These behind-the-scenes moments are a must-see for all RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, and those who love the show look forward to these releases on YouTube. These clips weren’t always a part of the reality series but have become a must-watch in the past few years.

Here is Sasha Colby learning she’s just won RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 (skip to 9:50 if you only want to catch the very special moment).